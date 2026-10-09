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LOMPOC, CA, October 6, 2026 – The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and the city of Lompoc invite the community to celebrate California Clean Air Day on Saturday, October 10th, at this year’s Clean Air Day Fair. This free community event will be held at Ryon Park from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and will spotlight alternative methods of transportation around Lompoc.

Community members will be able to take a tour of a City of Lompoc bus and discover multiple ways to commute around Lompoc. The event will also feature music, yard games, craft activities and opportunities to connect with city and local organizations, including Lompoc Solid Waste, the Lompoc Trails Club and SBCAG. These organizations will have booths and informational tables at the event and will spotlight local efforts to support clean air.

The California Clean Air Day Fair will also include a raffle featuring several prices, including:

A $100 gift certificate toward Farm Boxes at Dare 2 Dream Farms

A $115 gift certificate for plumbing services from Wm Rieck Plumbing Co.

Kids’ bike helmets



The Chamber and the City look forward to connecting with the community and sharing sustainable ways to contribute to clean air efforts throughout the region. Community members with questions may contact the Chamber of Commerce.

City of Lompoc

The City of Lompoc was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on August 13, 1888. Prior to the City’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European settlement in the Lompoc Valley. Growth in the Lompoc Valley was sparked by the 1901 completion of the coastal railroad between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which included the extension of a spur into Lompoc. The Lompoc Valley is home to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first missile base of the United States Air Force. Today, the City of Lompoc is a travel destination known for its downtown mural program, local wines and acclaimed cuisine, historic landmarks, parks and nearby beaches. For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/