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Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Women’s Auxiliary | Credit: Dale Weber

Mayor Randy Rowse and Janet Rowse, | Credit: Dale Weber Rolf Geyling (SBRM president), Kathleen Baushke (Honoree), Rob and Shannon Fredericks |

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission celebrated its 25th annual Bayou fundraiser, Islands in the Sun, on Saturday, October 3, at Sandpiper Golf Club, raising over $700,000 to support the Mission’s life-changing work. More than 300 patrons, guests, and supporters gathered for the tropical-themed afternoon to celebrate the Mission’s work and help provide hope and a new beginning for people experiencing homelessness and addiction.

Presented by the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Women’s Auxiliary, the casual outdoor celebration took place on the Grand Lawn at Sandpiper Golf Club and featured dinner presented by Solera & Co., an island view, and an exclusive online silent auction. The event also honored Kathleen Baushke, Executive Director of Transition House, with the Léni Fé Bland Award for her longstanding leadership and compassionate service to families experiencing homelessness.

“Bayou is always a special day for the Rescue Mission because it brings our community together to celebrate lives being transformed,” said Rolf Geyling, President of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “We are incredibly grateful to the Women’s Auxiliary for the many hours they dedicate to making this event possible and to everyone who gave so generously. Together, we are not only transforming the lives of individuals, but we’re also changing and saving entire families. Generations from now, people will be living in hope and freedom because of the Mission and our donors who make it possible.”

The over $700,000 raised at Bayou 2026 will help fund the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s 12-month Residential Treatment Program, which provides men and women with the opportunity to overcome drug and alcohol addiction and build a foundation for lasting recovery. Funds also support the Mission’s emergency and transitional services for people experiencing homelessness, including assistance that helps individuals move toward permanent housing and greater stability.

The Mission’s 12-month Residential Treatment Program has helped more than 1,000 people achieve recovery since it began in 1997. Participants receive support as they address addiction, develop life skills, rebuild relationships, and prepare for a healthier and more stable future.

The Bayou has become one of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s signature fundraising events, thanks to the dedication of the Women’s Auxiliary and the generosity of the Santa Barbara community. “The Bayou is much more than a fundraiser,” said Geyling. “It is a celebration of what is possible when a community comes together to give people another chance. Every gift helps someone take a step toward recovery, stability, and a future filled with hope.”

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Women’s Auxiliary, sponsors, volunteers, donors, patrons, and guests who made Bayou 2026 possible. Their generosity will help the Mission continue providing compassionate care, recovery services, and practical support to people in need throughout the coming year.

About Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

Established in 1965, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, a 501(c)(3) organization, extends God’s love and hope to transform the lives of those who suffer from homelessness and addiction. It is the only organization between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides hot meals and overnight accommodation to homeless guests 365 days of the year. The Rescue Mission offers men’s and women’s 12-month residential treatment, family support, relapse prevention, men’s sober living, academic instruction, and job skills training. The Mission receives no government funding.