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SANTA BARBARA, Calif., October 7, 2026 —

Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is excited to announce that the JSB Café is now open and ready to serve students, faculty, staff, and members of the community. The cafe will once again serve as both a restaurant and a training ground for students in SBCC’s School of Culinary Arts with direction from Chef Roberto Lopez Carrillo.

“It is with great joy that we announce the reopening of the JSB Café for our campuses and the community-at-large,” shared SBCC Superintendent/President Dr. Erika Endrijonas. “The reopening marks another milestone for SBCC in the recovery from COVID-19 and adding another community resource at our Cliff Campus. Thank you to the amazing Chef Carrillo and culinary students.”

Located next to the John Dunn Gourmet Dining Room on the SBCC campus, the JSB Café features a menu focused on fresh, local ingredients prepared with care. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of gourmet soups, salads, sandwiches, and handcrafted burgers. Signature offerings include the Classic Caesar Salad, Pacific Rim Chicken Salad, Cali Club, El Cubano Panini, Chicken Pesto Panini, Classic JSB Burger, and The Vaquero Burger. Sandwiches and burgers come with a choice of Cajun-seasoned or garlic-rosemary fries, with substitution options available.

“Whether you’re looking for a quick lunch between classes, meeting colleagues for a meal, or simply want to enjoy great food prepared right here at SBCC, we invite you to stop by and experience the JSB Café,” noted SBCC Dean of Educational Programs Dr. Devin Daugherty.

The café is open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. On Fridays, the JSB Café hosts Pizza Day starting at 10:30 a.m. until pizzas run out. Menu items and availability are subject to change, and guests are encouraged to ask about specific dietary needs.

Transportation to the JSB Café

SBCC parking is limited and we ask that community members use sustainable means of travel, including but not limited to carpooling, SB MTD, biking, and walking.

Whether you are stopping by for a quick lunch or gathering with colleagues and friends, all are invited to experience the reopened JSB Café. For more information, visit the SBCC JSB Cafe website.

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).