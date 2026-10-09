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Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has been recognized by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services as a 2026 Honoree for Outstanding Contributions to Gun Violence Prevention, highlighting the agency’s work and partnerships aimed at preventing firearm-related violence and protecting the community.

Sheriff Bill Brown accepted the award during a statewide ceremony on September 25, 2026, held in conjunction with the California Gun Violence Prevention Convening in Sacramento.

“This recognition reflects the dedication and professionalism of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the tremendous collaboration we have with our allied agencies, behavioral health professionals, educators and community partners,” said Sheriff Brown. “Gun violence prevention requires a comprehensive approach, and we are proud to be part of the collective effort to identify risks, intervene when appropriate and help keep firearms out of situations where they could result in tragedy. That’s the most effective type of policing that we can do.”

The recognition comes as California marks the 10th anniversary of its Gun Violence Restraining Order (GVRO) law. The law was enacted following the 2014 Isla Vista mass murder and provides a legal mechanism for temporarily restricting a person’s access to firearms when they are determined to pose a significant danger to themselves or others.

According to finalized 2023 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comparing California’s 58 counties, Santa Barbara County had the 12th-lowest total firearm death rate, 19th-lowest firearm homicide death rate and 13th-lowest firearm suicide rate statewide. Santa Barbara County ranked as the 21st most populous county in California.

Sheriff Brown credited those outcomes to prevention efforts that extend beyond enforcement, including firearm safe-storage campaigns, public education, crisis intervention strategies and collaboration among law enforcement, behavioral health professionals, schools and community organizations.

“While this award is an important recognition of the work being done, it also reinforces our responsibility to continue that work,” Brown said. “We remain committed to using the tools available to us responsibly, strengthening our partnerships and pursuing strategies that can prevent violence before it occurs.”

The Sheriff’s Office also recognized the work of personnel throughout the organization whose responsibilities contribute to gun violence prevention, including deputies responding to calls in the field, investigators assessing threats, personnel preparing GVRO petitions, and staff supporting first responders and community members during crisis situations.

A Gun Violence Restraining Order is a civil court order that can temporarily prohibit an individual from possessing or purchasing firearms and ammunition when legal criteria are met indicating the person poses a danger to themselves or others. GVROs are one component of a broader prevention strategy that includes crisis intervention, behavioral health partnerships, education and responsible firearm storage.