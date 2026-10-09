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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Humane welcomed almost 300 guests to its Santa Barbara campus on Saturday, September 19, for Whiskers Under the Moon, a Western-themed celebration that raised more than $370,000 for people with pets and pets without people.

Hosting the gala on the campus gave guests the opportunity to celebrate close to the heart of Santa Barbara Humane’s mission – in the very place where animals find safety, families receive support, and pets and people begin new chapters together.

The shelter grounds were transformed for an evening beneath the stars featuring signature cocktails, a farm-to-table dinner, live music from the Just Dave Band, dancing, and spirited bidding. The event surpassed its $300,000 fundraising goal by more than $70,000.

One of the evening’s most memorable moments came during an auction that has become a beloved local tradition. For the fourth year, guests competed for the opportunity to feature their pets in Santa Barbara Humane’s annual calendar. The calendar has celebrated far more than cats and dogs over the years, with turkeys, guinea pigs, and even pet buffalo earning their moment in the spotlight.

When bidding opened for the coveted December page, friendly competition quickly became a full-fledged bidding war. By the time the final paddle went down, December had sold for an extraordinary $30,000 – all to help Santa Barbara Humane care for animals and support the people who love them.

“What made this night so special wasn’t simply reaching a fundraising goal, but welcoming people onto our campus and allowing them to feel more closely connected to our mission,” said Kerri Burns, CEO of Santa Barbara Humane. “Their generosity means we can be here every day for animals who need a safe place to land and for families who need a little help keeping the pets they love healthy and by their side.”Funds raised through Whiskers Under the Moon support Santa Barbara Humane’s work throughout the year, including adoption and socially conscious sheltering, affordable dog training, free and low-cost veterinary care, the Pet Food Pantry, and programs designed to keep pets healthy and together with the people who love them.

The evening was made possible by the guests, sponsors, donors, volunteers, and community partners who gathered on the campus and invested in that work. Together, they made Whiskers Under the Moon a celebration not only of Santa Barbara Humane, but of a community united by its love for animals.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for more than 139 years. The organization’s campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide affordable veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption services, and socially conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families throughout Santa Barbara County each year. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.