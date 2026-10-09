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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — October 9, 2026 — Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) announced today that its Medical Mobile Unit will be visiting the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) on October 14th to provide on-campus sports physicals for students preparing to participate in club sports.

For many college students, completing a sports physical is a routine step toward joined campus athletics. However, out-of-pocket costs can present an unexpected financial barrier for students without adequate insurance coverage, potentially preventing them from joining teams, staying active, and fully engaging in campus life.

To address this challenge and ensure equitable access to club sports, SBNC’s healthcare team will offer direct, on-campus medical evaluations using its state-of-the-art Mobile Medical Unit.

“Joining a club sport is about much more than competition—it’s about finding community, building friendships, and fostering physical and mental well-being,” said Mahdi Ashrafian, SBNC CEO. “Cost should never stand between a student and the opportunity to belong, connect, and thrive.”

To keep these vital health evaluations accessible, SBNC has launched a community sponsorship drive:

$50 Sponsor Level: Covers the full cost of one student’s sports physical.

Covers the full cost of one student’s sports physical. $250 Sponsor Level: Sponsors physicals for five students.

Sponsors physicals for five students. $500 Sponsor Level: Sponsors physicals for ten students.

Community members and supporters can help put UCSB students in the game by donating directly to sponsor a physical. Every contribution helps ensure financial limitations do not hold students back from taking the field, court, or track this season.

To learn more about the initiative or to sponsor a student’s sports physical, please visit sbclinics.org/support-us/ donate or call 805-618-7919. Include “UCSB Student” in the note section so that gifts associated with the event can be identified.

About Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

We strive in our mission to provide high-quality, comprehensive, affordable healthcare to all people, regardless of their ability to pay, in an environment that fosters respect, compassion and dignity. For more information visit http://www.sbclinics.org