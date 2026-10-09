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Santa Barbara, CA — Raise your voice, enjoy the view, and welcome the fall season with Santa Barbara Revels at its annual Harbor Sing, Sunday, October 25 at 4:00 p.m. at the Deep Sea Tasting Room, 217 Stearns Wharf.

Set against sweeping views of the Santa Barbara Harbor, the Harbor Sing invites the community to the waterfront for an afternoon of music, laughter, and good company. Revelers of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to join in as Revels Music Director Dauri Kennedy leads a lively mix of traditional tunes, folk songs, sea shanties, and favorite Irish melodies. Sing along, clap to the rhythm, or simply enjoy the music and sunset, with snacks provided and premium wines available from Deep Sea Tasting Room.

This year, the fun continues with “POP-Up” Karaoke following the Harbor Sing. Supported by a grant from the Hutton Parker Foundation, this new addition is part of Santa Barbara Revels’ efforts to reach new community members through workshops and participatory programs throughout the year. Audience participation has always been at the heart of Revels, and these new programs offer even more ways to join in.

The Harbor Sing also welcomes the approach of the winter season and The Christmas Revels: A Victorian Celebration of the Winter Solstice, coming to the Lobero Theatre December 19–20. This year’s production transports audiences to Victorian England for a festive celebration of traditional carols, ballads, seasonal rituals, storytelling, and music.

Harbor Sing tickets are $20 and include a songbook. Tickets are available at SBRevels.simpletix.com.

As we at Revels say, “Join us and be joyous!”

For more information, visit facebook.com/ SantaBarbaraRevels or http://www.santabarbararevels.org.