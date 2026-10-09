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SANTA BARBARA, CA — State of Mind Cafe and Blind Fitness will present a screening of Unseen the Documentary on Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 1:30–4:00 PM at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara,

CA 93101. Presented in honor of White Cane Awareness Day, the event is funded by State of Mind Cafe.

Following the screening, the audience will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A with director Set Hernandez, and subject of the film Pedro, whose story is featured in the documentary.

Unseen follows Pedro, a blind, undocumented immigrant navigating barriers as he pursues his college degree, works toward becoming a social worker, and seeks to support his family. Through experimental cinematography and sound, the film explores the intersections of immigration, disability, and mental health while reimagining

accessibility in cinema. The film is a co-presentation with Latino Public Broadcasting (LPB). unseen

The event invites the community to consider how disability, immigration status, and access shape people’s lives. Held as part of Blind Fitness’s October celebration of White Cane Awareness Day, the screening extends the conversation about independence and inclusion through film and dialogue.

The screening introduces the community to a partnership between State of Mind Cafe and Blind Fitness, bringing together a shared commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and opportunities for people with disabilities to connect and participate in community life.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara, CA

93101

Doors open: 1:30 PM, refreshments and snacks

Screening: 2:00–3:30 PM

Q&A: 3:30–4:00 PM

Admission and registration: Free, no registration required.

Accessibility and accommodation requests: Wheelchair access entrance at East Anapamu Street with ramp and self serving door, as well as wheelchair seating in the theater. Audio loop technology available for deaf or HOH

attendees.

About State of Mind Cafe

State of Mind Cafe is a nonprofit initiative developing a Santa Barbara cafe and arts and culture hub designed with and for the disability community. Its vision includes meaningful employment opportunities for people with disabilities, a welcoming space for creative expression and connection, and reinvesting proceeds in local programs and

nonprofits. Learn more at stateofmindcafe.com.

About Blind Fitness

Blind Fitness is a nonprofit organization empowering people who are blind or have low vision through adaptive fitness, outdoor recreation, and community advocacy in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Learn more at blindfitness.org.