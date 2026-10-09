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Each year, the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council invites community members to join our docent team by taking a training program. The class of 2027 starts in February. Interested people are welcome to attend a November meeting to learn more.

During the training, class leaders Robert L. Ooley, FAIA, and Rodney Baker share extensive inside knowledge of the history and architecture of this landmark during ten Saturday morning sessions at the Courthouse. Ooley, formerly the County Architect, has directed major conservation projects and secured the National Historic Landmark status for the building. Baker is an award-winning docent who manages historic preservation efforts for the Council.

For more than 50 years, docents have guided tours and staffed the Information Booth in the lobby. Docents also enjoy continuing education opportunities and social events throughout the year.

If you are drawn to historic architecture, Santa Barbara history, new friendships, or meeting visitors from around the world, visit the Council’s website, https://sbcourthouse.org, to apply or stop by the Courthouse Information Booth.

Sign up early to receive an invitation to the November meeting.