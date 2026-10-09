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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to enjoy a vibrant lineup of events happening downtown this week, including the Downtown Classic Car Show and Comedy Night at The Copper, along with live performances, arts and cultural events, and more. Throughout the month, the ARTOBER campaign continues to celebrate downtown’s creative spirit, inviting the community to explore local galleries, performance venues, and cultural experiences throughout October.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here.

Featured Events:

● Brave New Work 2.0 Is Here — Get Your Passes Now! at 410 State Street (October 6-8, 8:30 AM)

● Music and Wine at Art & Soul (Thursday, October 8, 5:30 PM)

● Comedy Night at The Copper (Thursday, October 8, 7:00 PM)

● Peña Flamenca la Maria at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum (Thursday, October 8, 7:00 PM)

● The Recycled Show: ReFabrication at The Community Arts Workshop (Friday, October 9, 5:00 PM)

BENISE – Spanish Nights by Candlelight at SOhO (Saturday, October 10, 7:30 PM)

(Saturday, October 10, 7:30 PM) Tablao Zano Flamenco at the Center Stage Theater (Saturday, October 10, 7:30 PM)

Downtown Classic Car Show on the 600-800 blocks of State Street (Sunday, October 11, 10:00 AM)

(Sunday, October 11, 10:00 AM) Everybody Loves RnB at the Kimpton Canary Hotel (Sunday, October 11, 6:00 PM)

(Sunday, October 11, 6:00 PM) Spirits in the Air: Potent Portable Poetry at The Good Lion (Tuesday, October 13, 4:30 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

The Muse Groundbreaking & Reception: On Thursday, October 15, at 5:00 PM, the Music Academy of the West will break ground on The Muse, its new downtown Music Education Center at 901 State Street, opening in 2028.

On Thursday, October 15, at 5:00 PM, the Music Academy of the West will break ground on The Muse, its new downtown Music Education Center at 901 State Street, opening in 2028. Cali-Forno Pizzeria’s 5th Anniversary: Celebrate five years of Cali-Forno Pizzeria in downtown Santa Barbara on Friday, October 16, at 5:00 PM, at 905 State Street.

Celebrate five years of Cali-Forno Pizzeria in downtown Santa Barbara on Friday, October 16, at 5:00 PM, at 905 State Street. ARTOBER: Celebrate the downtown arts scene all month long in October through a special collaborative campaign presented by DSBIA and VOICE Magazine, showcasing local galleries, performance venues, and cultural hubs.

Celebrate the downtown arts scene all month long in October through a special collaborative campaign presented by DSBIA and VOICE Magazine, showcasing local galleries, performance venues, and cultural hubs. Pianos on State (September 29-October 19):This fall, State Street once again transforms into an open-air gallery and stage as Pianos on State celebrates its 17th year. The community is invited to experience this beloved interactive public art and music installation, where painted pianos become canvases for both visual art and spontaneous performance.

(September 29-October 19):This fall, State Street once again transforms into an open-air gallery and stage as Pianos on State celebrates its 17th year. The community is invited to experience this beloved interactive public art and music installation, where painted pianos become canvases for both visual art and spontaneous performance. Santa Barbara Vegan Chef Challenge (October 1-31): Sample creative plant-based dishes and vote on your favorites at participating restaurants throughout downtown and beyond.

(October 1-31): Sample creative plant-based dishes and vote on your favorites at participating restaurants throughout downtown and beyond. Outdoor Spooky Movie Nights: Head to the rooftop of the South Side parking garage at Paseo Nuevo every Friday in October for free, open-air Halloween-season film screenings.

Head to the rooftop of the South Side parking garage at Paseo Nuevo every Friday in October for free, open-air Halloween-season film screenings. Downtown Kickin’ Country Line Dancing: Enjoy free weekly country line dancing lessons with Christy Grant in front of Best BBQ and Apna Indian Kitchen (716 State St.) every Wednesday in October at 6:00 PM, followed by open social dancing.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here.

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.