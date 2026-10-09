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SANTA BARBARA, CA (October 8, 2025) – California Lawyers Foundation (CLF) announced today it has awarded its distinguished Future Jurist Scholarship to University of California, Santa Barabara student, Jenna Nguyen, who will receive $5,000 for her studies. More than 250 people applied for a series of scholarships, through CLF’s program that provides financial assistance to students from diverse backgrounds, helping make the path toward a career in the law more accessible.

CLF is the charitable arm of California Lawyers Association (CLA), the state’s largest volunteer bar association, with 50,000 members. A total of 12 scholarships were presented to high school, undergraduate, and law school students by CLF from every region of the state. Applicants had to meet several criteria to be considered. Grades, volunteer and work history, and community connection were important factors. Students wrote essays about how their experiences can help shape the rule of law and the legal profession for future generations.

“We are pleased to award this scholarship to Ms. Nguyen. Her accomplishments and dedication make her an outstanding recipient. CLF is proud to support aspiring lawyers like Ms. Nguyen as they work toward achieving their goals. By investing in their potential today, we help shape the future of the legal profession,” says CLF President Jerrilyn Malana.

UC, Santa Barbara is ranked as the #8 public university in the national by Forbes. It is one of only 71 research-intensive institutions in the U.S. and Canada elected to membership in the prestigious Association of American Universities. Nguyen, an incoming freshman, is one of only four students honored with CLF’s Future Jurist Scholarship.

“It makes me feel seen and recognized for the things that I’ve accomplished and the things that I want to pursue in the future,” says Nguyen, describing her feelings about receiving the scholarship. “It’s important to me that organizations see something in me, and this award is changing a lot for me. I come from a lower income high school, and I am one of those lower income kids. This scholarship is leading me to be able to come to my dream college.”

Nguyen, a political science major, continues, “This scholarship is a big deal, and I am so grateful to CLF, to my mentors, and to my teachers. I have always had a sense of justice and an opinion about everything, and I feel in my element in learning about civics and the law.”

CLF is committed to promoting excellence, diversity and inclusion in the legal profession, and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law. Each year it conducts numerous mentorship and educational events designed specifically to bring students together with practicing attorneys, judges, and legal professionals.

“Successes like this are only possible with the generous support of donors and sponsors,” Malana points out. “Investing in scholarships opens doors, removes barriers, and empowers the next generation to shape the future of our legal profession. CLF is incredibly grateful to our benefactors.”

To learn more about CLF and support its programs, please visit: https://calawyersfoundation. org/