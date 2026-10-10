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SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 10, 2026

On October 9, 2026, at approximately 10:09 p.m., a Santa Barbara Police Department officer observed a vehicle driving recklessly in the 300 block of West Carrillo Street. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed, entering U.S. Highway 101. Due to the dangerous manner in which the vehicle was being operated, the officer elected not to pursue and discontinued the attempted traffic stop.

Shortly after, the same officer was flagged down in the 400 block of West Mission Street regarding a hit and run collision involving a vehicle that struck an adult female pedestrian in the crosswalk of the northbound U.S. Highway 101 on ramp. The officer immediately stopped to render aid and requested additional emergency medical personnel. The pedestrian was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where, tragically, she succumbed to her injuries.

Officers determined the vehicle involved in the hit and run collision was the same vehicle that had fled from the officer during the earlier attempted traffic stop.

Based on the location of the collision and circumstances surrounding it, the Santa Barbara Police Department requested assistance from the California Highway Patrol, which assumed responsibility for the investigation. The investigation remains ongoing.