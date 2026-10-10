I care about everyone in S.B. and the importance of each perspective.

The division I am seeing and hearing in our community is not healthy or good. This has been caused by the exclusion of many community voices and is not the Santa Barbara way.

Considering our financial situation and depleted reserves, implementation of a costly Rent Stabilization Ordinance and major changes to our historic downtown (known as the Master Plan) should be better understood and then decided by a formal vote of the community.

Right now, there is more than one group who feel that their concerns have not been heard and that their only option is to demand a costly referendum and/or to file a lawsuit against the city.

There are others whose voices have been heard and who are working to block the democratic process that mandates a referendum — a vote by the entire community for decisions on important matters.

City leadership should be fully aware when a vote of the people is needed for big cost decisions and to avoid frustration and division.

More than ever at this complex, difficult time, our community needs to be working together in earnest with compassion, understanding, and the willingness to compromise for peace and balance. The Golden Rule should be our guiding principle.

I ask for each of us to step back to consider our own role and how we can do better to help each other and to restore the Santa Barbara way.

Cass Ensberg is an artist and FAIA Architect.