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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara is seeking public input on the 2027 Legislative Platform. The Legislative Platform outlines the County’s top priorities for advocacy at the state and federal levels.

The County is gathering public input through this survey, open until Friday, October 23, 2026, at 5 p.m. Community feedback is welcome on both the County’s general priorities and the specific language and projects included in the Legislative Platform.

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review and consider approval of the 2027 Legislative Platform at its January 5, 2027 meeting.

Established in 1991, the Legislative Program Committee is an advisory body to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. A dynamic program of County sponsored legislative actions is developed and tracked by the Committee with the assistance of County departments and legislative advocates in Washington, D.C. and Sacramento. The Committee meets almost monthly and public comment is welcome. Each year, the Committee drafts a proposed Legislative Platform that is recommended to the Board of Supervisors for subsequent review and approval.

Once the Legislative Platform is adopted by the Board, a variety of advocacy strategies are used to advance the identified priorities. Pending legislation of interest to the County is tracked and updates of the status are provided continuously by state and federal legislative advocates to the Legislative Program Committee and the Board of Supervisors.

For reference, the 2026 Legislative Platform is available on the County’s Legislative Program Committee website: 2026 Santa Barbara County Legislative Platform.

Members of the public may also submit comments to Clare Tobin by email at ctobin@countyofsb.org by Friday, October 23, 2026 at 5pm.