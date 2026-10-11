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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Dr. Greg Rasmussen, who has spent more than thirty years in southern Africa studying and working to save highly endangered painted dogs, is the guest animal expert appearing at the IMPROVology show presented by the Santa Barbara Zoo. | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) will launch Unscripted Voyages, a new after-hours improv series, on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Presented in collaboration with Protecting Blue Whales Blue Skies, the evening brings professional improvisers and ocean experts together for a completely unscripted mix of comedy, science, conservation, maritime stories, and audience participation.

With no script and no predetermined path, performers will create scenes, characters, and stories in the moment, inspired by the Santa Barbara Channel and suggestions from the audience.

No script. No map. Just go with the current.

Scheduled performers include Edi Patterson, Dan O’Connor, Stephen Kearin, Kari Coleman, Ryan Smith, and Lisa Fredrickson, whose collective credits span television, film, theater, animation, and live comedy.

Ocean collaborators include John Ryan of the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, Holly Lohuis of the Santa Barbara Channel Whale Heritage Area, and Dr. Lindsey Peavey Reeves Program Manager with NOAA ONMS Sound Monitoring, bringing real stories of whales, ocean sound, science, and conservation into the evening.

“Unscripted Voyages is a chance to experience the museum in a completely different way,” said SBMM Executive Director Dean Noble. “It brings together creativity, community, humor, science, and our connection to the ocean.”

Event Details

Unscripted Voyages

Saturday, November 7, 2026 | 7:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

Tickets:

$10 SBMM Members

$8 Children

$15 General Public

For tickets and additional information, visit sbmm.org.