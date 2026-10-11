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GOLETA, CA, October 9, 2026 – The City of Goleta is pleased to announce that $2.5 million in state funding has been secured to support improvements at two important community facilities: $2 million for upgrades to childcare and preschool facilities at the Goleta Community Center (GCC) and $500,000 for renovations at the Goleta Valley Library.



The funding is included in AB 113, the Budget Act of 2026, authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, and signed by the Governor on September 18, 2026. This funding was secured with the support of Senate President Pro Tempore Monique Limón, Assemblymember Gregg Hart and Governor Gavin Newsom, and will help improve these facilities which serve Goleta residents and community members of all ages.

Senate President Pro Tempore Limón said, “The Goleta Community Center and Goleta Valley Library are essential spaces that community members rely on for services like childcare and after-school activities. I am proud to have secured funding to help modernize our library and community center which serve hundreds of Goleta children every year. By making the Goleta Valley Library more accessible, modernizing indoor spaces with technology, and replacing outdated classrooms at the community center we are investing in our children’s future.”

“We are grateful to Senate President Pro Tempore Monique Limón and Assemblymember Gregg Hart for recognizing the importance of these facilities and supporting these projects,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte. “The Community Center and Library mean so much to our community, and this funding will help ensure they continue to be welcoming and accessible places for Goleta residents and community members for years to come.”

$2 Million for Goleta Community Center Childcare Facilities

The Goleta Community Center, located at 5679 Hollister Avenue, is a hub for community programs and services. The facility is home to a variety of organizations and activities that serve residents of all ages and backgrounds.

Two longtime GCC tenants, Rainbow School and CommUnify, provide early childhood education and Head Start programming to local families. Their programs currently operate from portable buildings that have reached the end of their useful life and are in need of replacement.

The $2 million in state funding will support demolition and replacement of the two portable buildings, helping provide improved facilities for early childhood education and Head Start programs in the Goleta community.

$500,000 for Goleta Valley Library Improvements

The Goleta Valley Library at 500 N. Fairview Avenue has served the community for more than 50 years since opening in 1972. The facility is currently undergoing its first significant building improvements in decades as part of the Goleta Valley Library ADA, Safety, and Building Improvement Project.

The $500,000 in state funding will support renovations that bring the building up to current code standards and improve accessibility, safety, and sustainability. The improvements are part of the City’s broader effort to preserve and modernize the library for current and future generations.

The Goleta Valley Library capital improvements are also complemented by the community-supported Writing the Next Chapter capital campaign, which launched in 2026 to support upgraded interior furnishings and other enhancements.

The City of Goleta extends its appreciation to Senate President Pro Tempore Limón, Assemblymember Hart, and Governor Newsom for their leadership and support in securing this funding.

For more information about the Goleta Community Center, visit City of Goleta — Goleta Community Center. For information about the Goleta Valley Library project, visit Goleta Valley Library.