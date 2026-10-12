Santa Barbara needs a mayor who can weigh housing, downtown vitality, access, neighborhood character, and the cost of city plans. Affordable housing is essential, and developers should provide clear public benefits. Leadership also means reaching workable decisions that support housing, responsible investment, and a healthy downtown.

State Street, our main artery, is a good example. An opt-in survey does not prove that 80 percent of Santa Barbara residents support closing all eight blocks to cars. I support a two-block pedestrian plaza, reopening the other six blocks to cars, and putting any permanent closure to a public vote.

Eric Friedman is the best choice because he offers the experience, judgment, and practical leadership Santa Barbara needs. Strength means doing what is best for all of Santa Barbara.

Debbie Merlo is a longtime real estate broker and owner of Coast & Valley Properties.