The playoffs are right around the corner, and the top teams in Santa Barbara provided updates on their playoff preparations at Monday’s SBART press luncheon.

Athletes of the Week

Jules Horton has thrived as Santa Barbara’s setter this season, leading the Dons to sweeps of Buena and Oxnard last week. Horton finished with 34 assists and nine digs against Buena. She followed that performance with 32 digs and eight assists against Oxnard. The two victories clinched a share of the Channel League title for Santa Barbara.

August Singer ran the fastest time at the Clovis Invitational in San Marcos history. Photo Credit: Courtesy

August Singer of San Marcos cross country finished second individually at the Clovis Invitational with a time of 15:22. The Royals placed fourth as a team in Division 3. Singer’s time set a school record at the Clovis Invitational.

Playoff Brackets

The postseason has arrived for flag football and girls’ volleyball. Playoff matchups will be released Friday, October 16.

In flag football, Dos Pueblos (first place in the Channel League) and Santa Barbara (second place in the Pacific View League) have clinched automatic playoff berths. San Marcos is still in contention but will likely need to petition for an at-large berth.

“We have accomplished something we have never done as a program, and that’s to go into the CIF playoffs, and we are excited about that,” said Santa Barbara coach Travis Manach.

In girls’ volleyball, Bishop Diego, Carpinteria, Dos Pueblos, Laguna Blanca, and Santa Barbara have clinched automatic playoff berths.

The Dons will share the Channel League title with Ventura. The Chargers are looking to complete an undefeated run in the Pacific View League when they face Del Sol on Tuesday night.

“We are probably going to be Division 4, but it’s also a possibility we could be 3 or 5. It really just depends on how things flesh out. We’ll see, and we’re excited to head into playoffs,” said Santa Barbara High girls’ volleyball coach Kristin Hempy.