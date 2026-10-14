In response to frightening ICE activities over the past week, Indivisible Santa Maria is planning an ICE Out of Our County protest on Thursday, October 15, from 6-10 a.m. and 4-6 p.m., near the ICE field office at McCoy & Depot.

As Edith Olmsted reported in her story in the New Republic, “Go after anybody: ICE gets terrifying marching orders in California,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement has launched a 45-day immigration crackdown in California ahead of the midterm elections, instructing its officers to “go after anybody.”

We must stand up and speak out and protest these injustices.

Join us to protest and show your solidarity and support for our neighbors and our local rapid responders who are on the ground documenting, education, and most importantly showing up for our community!

Bring snacks to share with our local responders! Water, megaphone, and posters!

If you have capacity, consider patrolling for ICE vehicles and reporting them to (805) 870- 8855.

As always, we will be collecting food donations for a local mutual aid that provides culturally appropriate food to families directly impacted by ICE actions.

We cannot stand by and let this immoral operation happen without showing our disapproval! Not in my town!! Not my neighbors!