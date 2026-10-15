I so admire Scott Fina’s October 9 op-ed, “Guns Over Kids,” specifically due to his professional experience, firsthand knowledge, and disciplined understanding of a variety of dangerous firearms. He knows they don’t belong on our streets, in the hands of our neighbors.

The Los Angeles Times published an article of mine 30 years ago written from a different perspective — that of a novice who had never owned or fired a gun. Three decades later I still haven’t. I wrote that article partly out of disdain for our gun culture but also to show it was not just possible, but okay to be an American without a gun.

Sadly, I witnessed the opposite trend and its tragic results overtake our country and our lives, and the loud report of firearms drown out more reasonable American voices. I hear ya, Scott!