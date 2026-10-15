I don’t think anyone in Santa Barbara or the Central Coast, in general, would argue that temperatures have been increasing at an alarming rate. In cramped, crowded classes with sometimes over 30 students, the trapped body heat can be overwhelming. This especially impacts people with a history of seizures or respiratory issues. When it comes to student athletes, like myself, who have after school practice, we are already worn out from spending hours in overheated classrooms and losing focus as time goes on, and then face hours of grueling workouts during the hottest part of the day.

A solution for this would be increasing the amount of air-conditioning units in classrooms, while putting the amount of money and electricity usage into account, considering the amount of funding the schools would need. The health of students, staff, and teachers outweighs the cost of installing AC.

While having the AC installed would solve lots of issues, the alternative would be to purchase fans or find energy efficient systems that would be a cost saving.