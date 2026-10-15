Does the very presence of the Castro-wannabe, Daraka Larimore Hall, not give the Angry Poodle a little hint of what is at hand? The State Street “Promenade” has been a Dem Central political operation from the beginning. Has a less-than-avid supporter of a closed State Street even gotten close to an endorsement by the Santa Barbara County Democratic Central Committee? (God, I love that Soviet throwback).

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears.” —Orwell,1984

There’s a reason the City Council has never, since COVID, had a clear vote on keeping State closed. The Party won’t allow it. And aspiring politicians got the message.

The “plan” does notenvision cars being allowed back on State Street. Stefanos Polyzoides says his plan envisions cars, but Tess Harris is silent on the subject. We are being played. Have been all along.

I suppose it’s possible that a future City Council that isn’t smoking weed will vote to allow cars back on the street. Trouble is, at 20-feet-wide, the roadway would be too narrow to safely accommodate even one lane of traffic plus bike lanes. That would mean another couple hundred million to reverse the disaster. The design is the policy.

The “storm-drain runoff infrastructure” Nick Welsh speaks of was never discussed during the interminable State Street Advisory Committee process. It was introduced less than a year ago by Kelly McAdoo to buy off the various “housing” advocates — builders, architects, designers, etc. In Kelly’s bait and switch, those interests get a fair chunk of their state-mandated expenses paid for by the public. Nice work if you can get it.

Finally, when do you grow up and dispense with the class warfare schtick? “Biggest, richest landlord on State Street, Jim Knell, can bankroll a referendum to undo what it took the City Council five years to achieve.”

Wishful thinking, I know. A Poodle’s gotta do what a Poodle’s gotta do. No new tricks for the Poodle.

Oh, and what exactly has the council achieved? After six years they still won’t tell us what the circulation plan is — cars or no cars? Where is this money — and it’s gonna be a whole lot more than $100 million — come from?

It’s all so tiresome. And so political.