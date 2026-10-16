State Street? Put it on the ballot; let the residents collectively have their say. This issue is bigger than what the council should decide.

I was born and raised in Santa Barbara, have lived here for over 50-years, and can’t stand what State Street has become. I know I am not alone.

The Angry Poodle claims that it was “broken” before COVID have a modicum of truth to them, but this is a matter for private capital to solve, not public money. Change the zoning to accommodate the desired outcome — more housing, nonprofit, office, or whatever the case may be — and let investors decide what makes the most sense.

Council would still have some degree of oversight with changes in zoning regs, but private money would be the source of re-development.

Nick Welsh’s position is an arrogant rejection of at least half the community. If my perspective is repudiated at the ballot box, so be it. You should have the same confidence in your position. Let the public vote on it!