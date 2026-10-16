With the election coming up soon (mail ballots arrive early in October), I want to share why I am supporting Devon Wardlow for Santa Barbara City Council’s 4th District.

Devon loves our city. Like many kids who grew up in our schools (UCSB grad!), she left for awhile to develop her knowledge and experience the world, then came back to serve the city that raised her. That has included five years on the Santa Barbara Planning Commission.

What makes Devon really stand out is her commitment to working with all stakeholders to find common ground on our city’s challenges. There is a reason she has been endorsed by city firefighters and Sierra Club — they both recognize her talent at working “across the aisle,” listening to every point of view thoughtfully, and crafting the best possible outcome. At a time when government is so divided and dysfunctional, Devon seeks a way to bring various perspectives together, and to listen to all sides.

I am more interested in functional government than in a particular partisan position when it comes to local elected officials. Devon is too, and that is why I am supporting her.