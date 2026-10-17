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The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter (AFP) will celebrate National Philanthropy Day on November 12, when it will pay tribute to individuals, organizations, and businesses who give their time and resources for the enrichment and benefit of our local communities.

Observed nationally since 1987, the local National Philanthropy Day will be commemorated with a reception and dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Rincon Beach Club, 3811 Santa Claus Lane, in Carpinteria.

Awards will go to the Philanthropist of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Youth in Philanthropy and other community-minded individuals and institutions.

“Each year, we recognize those who have made a positive impact on our communities through their nonprofit efforts,” says Greg Mora, AFP chapter president.

This year’s honorees are:

Philanthropist of the Year: Santa Barbara – Laura and Geof Wyatt

Philanthropist of the Year: Ventura County – Steve J. Noll

Volunteer of the Year: Santa Barbara – Lynn Cunningham Brown

Volunteer of the Year: Ventura County – Bank of the Sierra

Professional Fundraiser of the Year (Tie) – Eder Gaona Macedo and Jacy Yu

Youth in Philanthropy – Julianna Madrigal

Champion for Social Justice – Dr. Tammie Helmuth

“Some of our honorees are just starting in the nonprofit sector. Others have been helping others for decades,” says Mora. “They are inspiring to all for their dedication and commitment to doing good.”

For event tickets and more information, go to https://community.afpnet.org/ afpsbv/events/npd.

AFP Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter is part of a nationwide organization dedicated to providing opportunities for nonprofit professionals to learn, engage and connect. The chapter holds monthly workshops and trainings alternating between Santa Barbara and Ventura County. Annually, the chapter hosts a Symposium on Fundraising and the National Philanthropy Day recognition dinner. For more, click on https://community.afpglobal. org/afpsbv/home.