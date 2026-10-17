Attorney General Bonta Holds Press Conference in Los Angeles on Security of Mail Voting, Key Upcoming Deadlines, and Publication on Voting Access for People with Disabilities

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OAKLAND — With just three weeks until the Tuesday, November 3, 2026, General Election, California Attorney General Rob Bonta today held a press conference in Los Angeles to reaffirm the safety and security of mail voting and urge voters who choose to mail their ballots to send them at least one week before Election Day to allow time for postmarking and delivery. He also highlighted the California Department of Justice’s publication on voting rights for people with disabilities and underscored that the deadline for Californians to register to vote online is fast approaching. Eligible Californians have until next Monday, October 19 to register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov, or if after the deadline, register in-person through Same Day Voter Registration (Conditional Voter Registration). Attorney General Bonta held a press conference last week in Sacramento as part of his efforts to help voters understand their rights and know key election deadlines.

“Election season is upon us, and with just three weeks until Election Day, now is the time to make a plan to vote,” said Attorney General Bonta. “In California, every active, registered voter receives a ballot in the mail, and thanks to a major Supreme Court victory we recently secured, Californians can continue voting just as they have before – whether by mail, ballot drop box, early, or in-person on Election Day. Your voice matters — don’t miss your chance to use it!”

The Attorney General enforces California’s election laws to ensure free and fair elections. In the lead-up to and on Election Day, the California Department of Justice will be on call to assist the Secretary of State’s Office in enforcing California’s election laws through a team of attorneys and administrative staff located across the state. For up-to-date information on how to vote, check official websites, including sos.ca.gov/elections. Voters can register to track their ballot and confirm that it is counted at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.

Denial of voting rights can be reported in English through the Secretary of State’s confidential toll-free Voter Hotline at (800) 345-VOTE (8683). Other language options, including Spanish, Tagalog, and Chinese, are available.In addition, reports can be made via email at elections@sos.ca.gov.

Recent Court Victories Protecting Voting Rights

Attorney General Bonta has recently secured several court victories protecting Californians’ access to the ballot and the administration of elections:

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Trump Administration from imposing new mail-voting requirements ahead of the November 2026 election. Last month, the California Supreme Court ordered the return of approximately 650,000 voted ballots unlawfully seized by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and affirmed the Attorney General’s authority to supervise county sheriffs. In August, a California appellate court upheld a preliminary injunction blocking Shasta County’s Measure B, which would have eliminated vote-by-mail and most early voting and imposed new voter registration and identification requirements.

Considering Mailing Your Ballot? Here’s What You Need to Know

To be counted, a ballot returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the voter’s county elections office no later than seven days after Election Day. In the June 2026 primary, 148,241 mail ballots were rejected statewide. Nearly two-thirds were rejected because they were postmarked after Election Day or received by county elections offices after the seven-day deadline.

Voters can reduce the risk of deadline-related rejections by taking the following steps:

Mail your ballot early . If mailing your ballot, aim to send it at least one week before Election Day.

. If mailing your ballot, aim to send it at least one week before Election Day. Request a postmark . If mailing your ballot close to Election Day, visit the post office counter to have it postmarked.

. If mailing your ballot close to Election Day, visit the post office counter to have it postmarked. Remember, you have other options. If you’re cutting it close, drop off your completed mail ballot at a vote center or ballot drop box. Ballot drop-off boxes are open and will remain available through Election Day. To find a ballot drop box near you, visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

Supporting Voters with Disabilities

The California Department of Justice’s publication, “Access to Voting for People with Disabilities,” includes information about federal and state laws that protect voters with disabilities. For example:

The federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 requires that election officials allow voters to receive assistance from a person of the voter’s choice if the voter is blind or has another disability that requires assistance.

The federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires voting facilities to have accessible voting systems, parking, and routes to the entrance.

California’s Voter’s Choice Act requires that vote centers comply with federal accessibility requirements and be equipped with voting units or systems that are accessible to voters with disabilities.

California Government Code section 11135 prohibits disability-based discrimination in programs and activities that are conducted, operated, or administered by the state or by any state agency, are funded directly by the state, or receive any financial assistance from the state. A violation of the ADA is also a violation of section 11135.

If a person believes that they or someone else was discriminated against based on a disability while registering to vote or voting, they may file a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department.