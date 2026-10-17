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NEW CUYAMA, Calif. — Blue Sky Center is pleased to announce the official reopening of its historic L88 Airstrip following extensive repairs and infrastructure improvements necessitated by the devastating 2025 Madre and Gifford wildfires. Located on Blue Sky Center’s 267-acre campus in the Cuyama Valley, nestled within Santa Barbara County’s high desert backcountry, L88 is operated by the nonprofit’s team and serves as vital emergency-response infrastructure and an aviation gateway to the region. The nonprofit will celebrate the reopening on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Restoration was made possible by $90,395 in USFS reimbursement for firefighting-related damage and a $100,000 gift from an anonymous donor. The private contribution enabled improvements beyond the essential repairs, including an expanded parking ramp accommodating up to 12 aircraft, protective fencing and a turnaround pad at the Runway 29 end. The parking area is usable while final improvements are completed. Together, these investments restore an essential community resource and strengthen its capacity to support visiting pilots and future emergency operations.

“During the wildfires, making our airstrip and campus available to the emergency crews working to protect our community was an immediate priority,” said Jack Forinash, Executive Director of Blue Sky Center. “The reopening of L88 marks an important milestone in our recovery and reaffirms our commitment to the resilience, connectivity and economic vitality of the Cuyama Valley.”

Blue Sky Center will welcome visiting pilots and community members for an L88 reopening celebration on Saturday, October 31. Festivities will include an early-morning hot-air balloon demonstration at approximately 6:00 a.m. (weather permitting), followed by hot cider and donuts for arriving pilots beginning at 10:00 a.m. Visitors interested in experiencing the balloon launch are encouraged to make a weekend of it by booking an overnight stay at Blue Sky Center or Cuyama Buckhorn Resort on Friday evening, allowing them to enjoy the early-morning festivities and explore all that the Cuyama Valley has to offer.

WHO: Visiting pilots, travelers interested in exploring the Cuyama Valley, and local community members and supporters

WHAT: L88 Airstrip reopening celebration; hot cider and donuts; early-morning hot-air balloon demonstration (weather permitting)

WHERE: L88 Airstrip, Blue Sky Center campus, New Cuyama, California

WHEN: Saturday, October 31, 2026 | Time: 6am hot air balloon demonstration, hot cider and donuts for arriving pilots beginning at 10:00am

Interested media: Please RSVP to liz@blueskycenter.org or 661-413-3005

Supporters are encouraged to make a tax-deductible donation to Blue Sky Center today, helping ensure the organization can continue serving the Cuyama Valley, keeping L88 open and operational, and providing critical resources in times of need. Those wishing to contribute specifically to the airstrip can also donate directly to L88.

For more Information Contact Liz Fish, Blue Sky Center Creative Programs Manager phone 661-413-3005 or email liz@blueskycenter.org