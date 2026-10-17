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GOLETA, CA, October 13, 2026 – The City of Goleta is seeking civic-minded community members to fill 15 upcoming vacancies across six local boards and commissions. Serving on a city board or commission is an impactful way to share your talents, shape Goleta’s future, and participate directly in local government.

Interested residents can apply for the following expiring terms (in alphabetical order):

Design Review Board (2 Vacancies)

Role: Enhances community aesthetics and guides professional design standards.

Enhances community aesthetics and guides professional design standards. Requirements: Looking for one Design Professional (must be a Goleta resident) and one Licensed Architect (residency not required).

Looking for one Design Professional (must be a Goleta resident) and one Licensed Architect (residency not required). Term & Stipend: 3-year term; $75 per meeting

3-year term; $75 per meeting Schedule: Meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month at 3:00 p.m.

Historic Preservation Commission (2 Vacancies)

Role: Advises staff, the Design Review Board, and the City Council on historic preservation.

Advises staff, the Design Review Board, and the City Council on historic preservation. Term & Stipend: 4-year term; $75 per meeting

4-year term; $75 per meeting Schedule: Meets 6 times per year (or as needed).

Parks and Recreation Commission (4 Vacancies)

Role: Advises the City Council on local parks, open spaces, beaches, and recreation facilities.

Advises the City Council on local parks, open spaces, beaches, and recreation facilities. Requirements: Must live in Goleta. Openings include 1 Youth Member (ages 15–18) and 3 General Commissioners.

Must live in Goleta. Openings include 1 Youth Member (ages 15–18) and 3 General Commissioners. Term & Stipend: 4-year term; $75 per meeting

4-year term; $75 per meeting Schedule: 6 regular meetings per year (plus additional as needed).

Planning Commission (2 Vacancies)

Role: Advises the City Council and staff on land use, planning, and development.

Advises the City Council and staff on land use, planning, and development. Term & Stipend: 4-year term; $100 per meeting

4-year term; $100 per meeting Schedule: Meets the 2nd and 4th Mondays of each month.

Public Engagement Commission (2 Vacancies)

Role: Advises on public involvement in city government.

Advises on public involvement in city government. Requirements: Must live in Goleta.

Must live in Goleta. Term & Stipend: 4-year term; $75 per meeting

4-year term; $75 per meeting Schedule: 4 regular meetings per year (plus additional as needed).

Public Tree Advisory Commission (3 Vacancies)

Role: Hears appeals on public tree planting/removal and advises on the Goleta Urban Forest.

Hears appeals on public tree planting/removal and advises on the Goleta Urban Forest. Term & Stipend: 4-year term; $75 per meeting

4-year term; $75 per meeting Schedule: 4 regular meetings per year (plus additional as needed).

How to Apply:

Apply on the City of Goleta website at http://cityofgoleta.org/ boardscommissions; applications must be submitted by November 12, 2026. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta. gov.