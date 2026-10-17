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(SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA) – Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) joins PetSmart Charities in celebrating National Adoption Week on October 19-25, 2026 with waived adoption fees. Adoption events will be located at PetSmart stores in Goleta and Santa Maria.

• Santa Maria PetSmart Saturday October 24, 2026 11am-2pm

2306 S Bradley Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93455

• Goleta PetSmart Sunday October 25, 2026 11am-2pm

7090 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117

In the same week, SBCAS will host “We Got Your Six, “on October 24, 2026, a day for free pet care honoring veterans and their pets at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, 1309 N. Bradley Road, Santa Maria from10am to 2pm.

National Adoption Week: October 19-25

National Adoption Week is one of the largest pet adoption events in the country, held at PetSmart stores nationwide in partnership with rescues and local shelters. This year, SBCAS is bringing adoptable cats, dogs, bunnies and more from the shelters to two local PetSmart stores.

Adoption fees will be waived during National Adoption Week, making it easier than ever to bring home a new companion. All adopted pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visitors can meet adoptable pets in person and talk with shelter staff about finding the right match for their household. Thanks to sponsor Hill’s Pet Nutrition, families who adopt will receive a special adopter kit and starter bags to help their new pet settle in their new home.

“Every animal in our shelters has their own personality and something special to offer,” said Juana Alejandre, Operations Manager. “National Adoption Week gives people a chance to meet them, connect with our team, and find a companion who fits their life.”

Can’t make it to an event? Available pets can be viewed anytime at Adoptable Animal Search | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website. More about the national event is at petsmartcharities.org.

We Got Your Six: Honoring Our Veterans & Their Pets

In partnership with the Street Dog Coalition and ASAP Cats, SBCAS will host “We Got Your Six” event on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, 1309 N. Bradley Road, Santa Maria (south parking lot)

The event is dedicated to supporting local veterans and their companion animals as we approach Veteran’s Day. The event gives back to those who served by caring for the loyal furry companions who have their six. In military terms, “I’ve got your six” means “I’ve got your back.” For many veterans, a dog or cat fills that role every day — offering comfort, routine, and unconditional loyalty during and after service. This event is SBCAS’ way of returning the favor.

Services available to veterans and their pets include:

• Basic medical exams

• Vaccinations

• Flea prevention

• Pet supply and food distribution

• Grooming services (by prior appointment only)

A valid military or veteran ID is required at check-in to receive event services.

“Pets can be a source of comfort, connection, and purpose for veterans, and caring for those pets is one way we can care for the people who served,” said Esme Medina Outreach Coordinator for SBCAS. “‘We Got Your Six’ brings our community partners together to make veterinary care and everyday pet essentials easier to access. We want veterans to feel welcomed, appreciated, and supported in keeping their companions healthy and by their side.”