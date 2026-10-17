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(SANTA BARBARA, CA.) – This fall season, the County of Santa Barbara Health Department (County Health) is reminding community members to protect themselves and their loved ones against respiratory illnesses that spread most during this time of the year. Residents are encouraged to vaccinated for influenza (flu), COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Vaccines are still the best protection available against severe illness from these respiratory viruses. Getting vaccinated this season lowers your risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death, and it helps slow the spread of illness in our community.

“Every fall, we have a chance to protect the people we love most, including our babies, parents, grandparents, and neighbors who are more vulnerable to serious illness from these respiratory viruses,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, County Health Officer. “When you get vaccinated, you not only protect yourself, but you also ensure the people around you stay healthy too. This season, please talk with your doctor or pharmacist to get the vaccines recommended for you and your family.”

To get access this season’s vaccines, talk to your primary care provider or pediatrician or visit a local pharmacy to learn which vaccines are recommended for you. Use the Champion for Vaccine Education, Equity, and Progress (CVEEP’s) Vaccine Locator Tool to find a vaccination location near you.

Why Each Vaccine Matters

Influenza: Flu viruses change from year to year, and protection from last year’s flu vaccine fades over time.

Flu viruses change from year to year, and protection from last year’s flu vaccine fades over time. COVID-19: COVID-19 vaccines are updated to better match the virus strains that are currently circulating.

COVID-19 vaccines are updated to better match the virus strains that are currently circulating. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV): RSV is a leading cause of hospitalization for infants, and it can also be serious for older adults.

2026-2027 Respiratory Season Vaccine Recommendations

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Vaccine recommendations for Californians are guided by the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) which draws on recommendations made by trusted medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP).

For more information about vaccines, where to find them, and how to stay healthy this season, check out the County of Santa Barbara Health Department’s 2026-2027 Flu Season Guide here or visit the County of Santa Barbara Immunization Program website, sbcphd.org/iz.