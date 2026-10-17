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(SANTA BARBARA, CA.) — The County of Santa Barbara Health Department (County Health) is pleased to announce the implementation of VitalDirector, a new online platform for the County’s Vital Records Office. The platform offers an easier, convenient way to submit applications and payments online and request certificates shipped for delivery. With implementation of the new platform in September 2026, County residents can now use the new online platform to order birth and death certificates.

By streamlining the application and processing workflow, County Health aims to improve service efficiency and reduce turnaround times for vital records requests. The online option offers residents countywide a convenient alternative to in-person visits, allowing requests to be submitted from anywhere, at any time.

Along with the online service, the Vital Records Office continues to offer in-person services, like requesting birth and death certificates, registering out-of-hospital births, and obtaining burial permits.

“Adding this new online option to obtain birth certificates is a wonderful new approach to meet the needs of the community,” said Henning Ansorg, County Health Officer. “This resource for County residents will offer a fast and convenient way to request certified copies of birth and death certificates that can be shipped for delivery.”

Vital record fees for birth certificates are $34, and $26 for death certificates. Additional service fees will be applied for the new VitalDirector online services.

For more information, please visit https://santabarbaraphdvitals.permitium.com/rod and https://www.countyofsb.org/ch-county-health-vital-records.