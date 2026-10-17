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GOLETA, CA, October 9, 2026 – Save the date for the City of Goleta’s final Coffee & Community / Café y Comunidad of 2026. Join us Saturday, November 14 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at El Sitio on Calle Real located behind the 7-Eleven at 7398 Calle Real for complimentary coffee and light bites, $10 breakfast burritos, and great conversation! Come mingle with Mayor Pro Tempore Jennifer Smith (District 3), Mayor Paula Perotte, Goleta Police and City staff. Spanish interpretation will be provided.

Mayor Pro Tempore Jennifer Smith said, “I am excited to connect with fellow neighbors at Coffee & Community. This event is a chance to hear directly from residents, answer questions, and talk about what’s happening in our community. Stop by, grab a cup of coffee, and bring your questions about neighborhood issues.”

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “I always look forward to the City’s Coffee & Community events. I enjoy seeing new and familiar faces and hearing what is on your mind.”

This is your opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback and get updates on important topics impacting District 3 such as El Niño preparations, the Crib Wall project, traffic safety, housing, and more.

Mayor Pro Tempore Smith will welcome everyone at 9:30 a.m. followed by a discussion and time for questions. Bring the kids! There will be Thanksgiving coloring pages available.

This is also a way to support a local restaurant. El Sitio first opened on November 23rd, 1989, in Santa Barbara. The restaurant has been owned and operated by Jose and Sanjua Gil since its inception. Their children, Pepe and Ivette, have recently moved back to the area to carry on the family tradition. El Sitio has two locations in Goleta (Calle Real and Fairview) and two locations in Santa Barbara (Salinas and De La Vina). Thanks to El Sitio for providing complimentary coffee, Café de la Olla, appetizers, and a discount on their famous breakfast burritos for this event!

The City holds Coffee & Community / Café y Comunidad events throughout the year in each of the four districts. To find out what district you are in, plug your address into our interactive Know Your District Map: https://tinyurl.com/ GoletaDistrictMap. Community members are invited to attend any Coffee & Community event regardless of which district you live in.

We hope to see you at El Sitio on November 14th!