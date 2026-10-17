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The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society (SBCGS) invites the community to attend its free monthly meeting on Saturday, October 17, featuring genealogist David Flint, who will present “Finding Your Ancestors in England: Overview of England Genealogy Research.”

This program will cover the three key record groups for English genealogy research – Census records, Civil Registration records, and church parish records – spanning 1538 to the present. David will compare what each offer, with illustrations of record content, historical context, and websites for accessing them online.

About the Speaker:

David Flint has researched English genealogy for nearly 20 years. Born in England, he moved to Canada at age ten and later to the United States; he and his wife now live in Irvine, California. David is active in genealogy through lectures, seminars, teaching, and speaking engagements. A lifetime member of the South Orange County California Genealogical Society (SOCCGS), he has served as President, Vice President, and Treasurer, remains on the executive board, and leads SOCCGS’s monthly England special interest group. He retired as Assistant Director of the Los Angeles County Public Library. His interest in genealogy began at a 2002 library conference in Phoenix, where he met two FamilySearch British Isles research specialists – as he puts it, genealogy found him.

When and Where

Saturday, October 19, 2026 | 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara

Virtual attendance via Zoom is available with advance registration at SBGen.org .

The event is free and open to the public.

Event Schedule

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for refreshments and informal discussions with the Society’s Special Interest Groups, covering a variety of topics from getting started in genealogy to writing family histories. A short business meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the featured presentation at 11:00 a.m.

About the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society