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CARPINTERIA, CA (October 14th, 2026) – Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is reaffirming the organization’s commitment to emergency preparedness and community resilience as El Niño brings uncertainty about unpredictable and potentially dangerous weather.

The Girls Inc. of Carpinteria (GIC) campus, located at 5315 Foothill Rd. in Carpinteria, is well-equipped in the event of an emergency — with large indoor and outdoor spaces, an industrial-sized kitchen stocked with necessities, and basic supplies at the ready.

Under normal circumstances, these features equip GIC to serve the more than 700 girls and young women who access their programs each year. In the event of an emergency, they would allow the organization to respond to a crisis by offering food, shelter, and other resiliency resources.

“Our mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold, but our commitment to resilience extends beyond the girls we serve, to reach their families and the broader community that helps them thrive. That includes ensuring the Carpinteria community has the resources it needs to remain strong – before, during, and after an emergency,” said Executive Director Jamie Collins.

The 2017 Thomas Fire and 2018 debris flow revealed how disasters impact families differently. Many residents lacked access to emergency alerts, safe shelter, and reliable food sources. These events exposed deep inequities in emergency preparedness and recovery.

In the wake of these tragedies, GIC began strategizing as to how it could deepen its commitment to making families more resilient and offer more resources that would strengthen the community’s ability to withstand and recover from crises.Carpinteria community residents especially need centrally located resources, as the area can become isolated during freeway closures.

In partnership with the Community Environmental Council (CEC) and the County of Santa Barbara, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria helped establish one of the region’s early Resilience Hubs when it participated in Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative’s 2023 Resilience Hub pilot program. Edison International continues to help fund the program on an annual basis.

Since then, the organization has participated in yearly staff and community training on emergency management protocols, secured further resources for emergency preparedness, and strengthened its capacity to respond when community needs arise.

Today, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria stands prepared to be activated as an emergency shelter in coordination with the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, the City of Carpinteria, and the Red Cross – with a capacity to house up to 500 individuals when needed. GIC also offers training for families to make their own emergency preparedness plans and serves as a year-round resource for local girls and families.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is a member of Girls Inc., a national nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Our programming focuses on the development of the whole girl: we deliver life-changing programs and experiences designed to equip girls to overcome serious barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. A combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment and research-based programming prepares girls to lead fulfilling and productive lives and become role models in their community. Girls Inc. of Carpinteria serves girls and young women ages 4-24 in Santa Barbara and Ventura County.For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, please email information@girlsinc-carp.org or visit [http://www.girlsinc-carp.org]