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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, October 13, 2026 – The City of Goleta is pleased to announce the graduation of a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). On October 12, a total of 20 community members received their Basic CERT completion certificate at the Goleta Community Center. Councilmember Stuart Kasdin was present to congratulate the new CERT graduates. The participants spent 20 hours over the past three months learning essential skills of how to prepare and respond to a disaster. This is the second and final basic CERT course offered in Goleta this year and the 26th in the City’s history.

Goleta’s Emergency Services Manager Jason Levy is pleased with how the class turned out. He said, “We had a great gathering of community members seeking to advance their knowledge and skills in preparedness. This cohort persevered through the late summer and early fall heat waves. These graduates add to an increasing number of CERT trained community members in Goleta.”

During the course, participants learned hands-on skills across all CERT modules, including:

Disaster preparedness and local hazard awareness

Fire extinguisher use and utility safety

Basic medical operations and triage

Light search and rescue

CERT team organization and communication

Disaster psychology

A final hands-on simulation to put their skills into practice



The final class included a simulated drill. Participants worked together to locate victims, perform rescues, and conduct disaster medical operations.

CERT graduate and long-time Goleta resident Cindy Georges-Burwell said, “It was a fantastic experience, and I encourage everyone to sign up. It’s important for people to learn how to help themselves and their neighbors. You might feel hesitant at first, but the program is interesting, fun, and a great way to meet people who all want to help.

The City extends appreciation to our CERT instructors from the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara CERT Collaborative, and the Santa Barbara County Fire Protection District. Their expertise, passion, and commitment to community safety made this training a meaningful and empowering experience for everyone involved.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for alerts from Santa Barbara County at ReadySBC.org. Stay tuned for upcoming CERT trainings scheduled for early 2027 by visiting the City’s webpage at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/ Preparedness.