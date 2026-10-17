SAFE SBC’s 3rd Annual Freedom to Flourish Gala Raises Nearly $300,000 to Combat Human Trafficking in Santa Barbara County

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Nearly 200 guests gathered for an elegant evening celebrating community collaboration, survivor advocacy, and more than $300,000 in strategic grants supporting local anti-trafficking efforts.

SANTA BARBARA, CA — October 10, 2026 — The Strategic Alliance to Fight Exploitation Santa Barbara County (SAFE SBC) celebrated its 3rd Annual Freedom to Flourish Gala at La Cumbre Country Club, bringing together nearly 200 philanthropists, community leaders, law enforcement officials, nonprofit partners, and advocates for an inspiring evening dedicated to protecting vulnerable individuals and combating human trafficking and exploitation throughout Santa Barbara County.

The event, which raised nearly $300,000, was emceed by SAFE SBC Board Chairwoman Kielle Campbell Lindsey and featured remarks from Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch and keynote speaker Alia Azariah, a trafficking survivor, nationally recognized advocate, and leader in survivor care and anti-trafficking response.

The evening celebrated SAFE SBC’s transformation into an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and highlighted its growing role as a strategic funding and collaborative partner for organizations working to prevent exploitation, support survivors, and strengthen the countywide response to human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a complex issue that requires more than awareness. It requires collaboration, strategic resources, and solutions tailored to the needs of our own community,” said Lindsey. “SAFE exists to fill critical gaps in funding, empower the experts doing this work every day, and bring organizations together to create lasting change. Our goal is simple: to protect our children, support survivors, and ensure that every vulnerable person in Santa Barbara County has the freedom to flourish.”

Over the past year and a half, SAFE SBC has awarded more than $300,000 in strategic grants supporting education, prevention, survivor services, case management, research, and community collaboration.

Among the organization’s notable accomplishments:

Expanding prevention education: SAFE-supported programming delivered the Word on the Street Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC) prevention curriculum to North County students, educators, counselors and administrators.

SAFE funded a full-time CSEC Caseworker and Youth Navigator at Noah’s Anchorage, part of Channel Islands YMCA, providing trauma-informed support for youth ages 12–24.

In partnership with Micah Mission in Lompoc, SAFE funded dedicated Women’s Care Days, providing private mobile showers, meals, clothing, hygiene supplies, and connections to healthcare and behavioral wellness services in a dignified, supportive environment.

Provided flexible survivor assistance, through grants to Channel Islands YMCA and Good Samaritan Shelter to address urgent survivor needs, including clothing, food, hygiene supplies, and other essential resources that traditional funding sources may not cover.

SAFE has funded critical data collection, lived-experience and subject-matter expert consultations, and an Interfaith Collaborative position through Kingdom Causes to strengthen coordination and inform effective local responses.

And reimagined and funded the Transcend Documentary, a locally focused film project examining exploitation, prevention, and the collaborative efforts underway throughout Santa Barbara County.

The gala brought together representatives from nearly every sector involved in combating trafficking and exploitation, including law enforcement, survivor services, education, faith-based organizations, youth advocacy groups, and local nonprofits.

Participating community partners included the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Victim-Witness Assistance Program, Santa Barbara County Human Trafficking Task Force, Kingdom Causes, Olive Crest/Hope Refuge, Safe House Project, UCSB, Noah’s Anchorage/Channel Islands YMCA, Junior League of Santa Barbara, Students for Survivors, Tzedakah Foundation, the Interfaith Collaborative, Filament Media, North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, Excellent Way Foundation, Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention Commission, YouthWell, Wholeness Journey, and Kids Helping Kids.

During the Freedom to Flourish Gala, SAFE SBC announced the addition of two distinguished members to its Board of Directors: Megan Rheinschild, Director of the Victim-Witness Assistance Program, and Patrick Clouse, former Chief Investigator for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and current Managing Director of FourFend.

Looking ahead, SAFE SBC will prioritize continued funding for dedicated CSEC case management, expansion of youth caseworkers in North County, enhanced data collection, flexible survivor assistance, and strategic grants for community partners.

Additional priorities include completing and releasing the Transcend prevention documentary, developing a scalable countywide training platform, and supporting the creation of a coordinated 24/7 emergency response protocol for trafficking survivors.

“One of the greatest challenges in fighting trafficking is the lack of reliable local data and flexible funding,” Lindsey explained. “SAFE is uniquely positioned to respond quickly, invest strategically, and support the programs our local experts know will make the greatest difference. We believe the work being developed here can become a model for communities throughout California and beyond.”

The gala was made possible through the generous support of its presenting sponsor, Mira Vista Aviation, and an exceptional group of community sponsors, including Brooke and Blake Herman of Blackline Builders; Joan and Jim Lindsey; the Junior League of Santa Barbara; Central Coast Home Health Care; Sally and Matt Morehart; Riviera Law Group; Leanne Schlinger of the Schlinger Family Foundation; The Go Group; The Michael Huntsman Group at Morgan Stanley; Hutton Parker Foundation; Nicholson and Schwartz; Northern Trust; Powers Family Fund; Whitney and Tyler Duncan; and Village Properties.

Guests enjoyed a festive evening featuring a first-look preview of the Transcend Documentary, a cake auction, live auction, jewelry raffle, and exclusive packages generously donated by local businesses and supporters.

Notable attendees included Megan Rheinschild, Caroline Powers, Alana Walzack, Brittany and Rod Meadth, Brooke and Blake Herman, more than 20 members of the Junior League of Santa Barbara leadership team, Melissa and Jerry Jordano, Joan and Jim Lindsey, Renee Grubb, Patrick and Ursula Nesbitt, David and Louise Borgatello, and John and Janna Price.

As SAFE SBC continues to expand its impact, the organization remains committed to a collaborative, locally informed approach that brings together the expertise and resources necessary to prevent exploitation and provide survivors with meaningful pathways toward healing and independence.

“The generosity demonstrated at this gala represents so much more than dollars raised,” Lindsey concluded. “It represents a community standing together, a commitment to those who need us most, and the belief that every child deserves safety, every survivor deserves hope, and every person deserves the freedom to flourish.”

About SAFE SBC:

The Strategic Alliance to Fight Exploitation Santa Barbara County (SAFE SBC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to combating human trafficking and exploitation through strategic funding, prevention education, community awareness, survivor support, and collaboration. By uniting local experts, service providers, community leaders, and advocates, SAFE SBC identifies critical gaps, supports innovative solutions, and strengthens the countywide response to exploitation and trafficking.