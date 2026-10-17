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SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 13, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) are seeking public feedback on the Airport Climate Adaptation Plan (CAP). The CAP outlines a proactive approach to protect the Airport and surrounding coastal resources from increasing climate change hazards, including sea level rise and severe flooding. The plan prioritizes multi-benefit solutions that not only safeguard critical aviation infrastructure but also protect and enhance the valuable wetland habitats of the Goleta Slough.

Santa Barbara Airport is highly vulnerable to flooding due to its low-lying location near the Goleta Slough. Without action, the current 20% annual risk of a flood-related airport closure is projected to rise to 60% by 2076. Last winter alone, SBA faced three separate airport closures due to severe flooding.

“Flooding at the Airport is a current reality that requires immediate action,” said Chris Hastert, Airport Director. “This plan provides a roadmap to protect our infrastructure while serving as responsible stewards of our local environment.”

SBA is currently in phase two of this three-part process. The phases include:

Phase I: Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment (Completed): Quantitative analyses and mapping will assess risks to SBA’s infrastructure, operations, and the Goleta Slough habitat. This assessment analyzes flood and sea level rise hazards and assesses potential vulnerabilities.

Quantitative analyses and mapping will assess risks to SBA’s infrastructure, operations, and the Goleta Slough habitat. This assessment analyzes flood and sea level rise hazards and assesses potential vulnerabilities. Phase II: Climate Adaptation Plan Development (Current Phase): SBA will identify and evaluate flood protection strategies, balancing nature-based solutions with traditional infrastructure.

SBA will identify and evaluate flood protection strategies, balancing nature-based solutions with traditional infrastructure. Phase III: Airport Coastal Land Use Plan Update: SBA will update its Coastal Land Use Plan by 2027 to incorporate adaptation policies, aligning with the latest state and local guidance on sea level rise and resource protection.

The CAP is jointly funded by the California Coastal Commission and the City of Santa Barbara.

Community members are invited to submit feedback via email by November 13, 2026, to SBA_CAP@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

To review the draft CAP and for more information, visit Climate Adaptation Plan (FlySBA.com/SBA_CAP).

About SBA

Santa Barbara Airport, owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara, has provided commercial and general aviation services to the Tri-County region for over 80 years. SBA is served by five major airlines: Alaska, American, Delta, Southwest, and United. These airlines offer daily nonstop flights to 13 domestic destinations (including Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and Seattle), and one-stop connections to thousands more destinations around the world. SBA serves more than 1.4 million passengers each year, providing essential transportation service for both residents and visitors alike.