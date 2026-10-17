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SANTA BARBARA, CA – Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) will host the 2026 SBCC Trustee Candidate Forum, bringing together candidates for Trustee Areas 5 and 7 to present their vision and engage with community members and voters ahead of the upcoming election.

WHAT: 2026 SBCC Trustee Candidate Forum

WHEN: Wednesday, October 21, 2026, 4-6 p.m

WHERE:

MacDougall Administration Building, Room A211

Santa Barbara City College East Cliff Campus

721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

WHO:

The candidate forum will feature participants competing for open seats on the SBCC Board of Trustees. Here are maps of the SBCC Trustee Areas



Area 5 Candidates

• E. Howard Green

• Dominique Luján

Area 7 Candidates

• Heather McGinnis

• Andrea Varon

• Oscar Zavala

LIVESTREAM INFORMATION

For those unable to attend in person, the forum will be livestreamed. The link to access the live broadcast will be made available on Friday, October 16, 2026.



DETAILS

This event is open to the public, media representatives, students, faculty, and community members interested in hearing directly from the candidates seeking to represent Trustee Areas 5 and 7. Parking on Cliff Campus is open to the public beginning at 3 p.m. and for the duration of the event.