CARPINTERIA, Calif. — Get ready to see photography in an entirely new way.

The Carpinteria Photography Club will present “The Eyes Have It!” on Sunday, November 8, bringing its second annual one-night-only cinematic photography experience to the big screen at The Alcazar Theatre.

Last year, something magical happened. Stunning photographs filled The Alcazar’s giant screen in brilliant high definition as powerful music surrounded the audience. There was laughter, standing ovations and even tears.

Now, the Carpinteria Photography Club is doing it again – with an entirely new collection of images personally curated by the Club’s photographers and paired with musical selections chosen to complement their work.

Photography has never looked – or sounded – quite like this.

This year’s presentation embraces an “anything goes” spirit, inviting photographers to showcase the images, subjects and perspectives that inspire them. The result is an immersive, cinematic celebration of photography designed to move, surprise and inspire audiences.

MEET THE PHOTOGRAPHERS

The 2026 cinematic presentation will feature the work of:

Amie Rodriguez • Ana Paula Dutra • Beth Cox • Bill Robbins • Carrie Burhenn • Chuck Frazier • Chuck Graham • David Powdrell • Don Wood • Fran Collin • Gary Robinson • Glenn Dubock • Hal Price • Ingrid Bostrom • Jane Craven • Jim Taylor • John Chilcott • Larry Fausett • Lee Mandell • Leon Carrere • Marco Rigonati • Mike Wondolowski • Patricia Houghton Clarke • Robin Karlsson • Rudy Gomez • Sandor • Scott Barash • Stephanie Medel • Susie Clothier • Ted Rhodes

Following the presentation, attendees are encouraged to stay, meet the participating photographers, learn more about their work and potentially purchase featured images. All proceeds from the event will benefit The Alcazar, helping support the beloved historic Carpinteria theatre.

EVENT DETAILS

What: The Eyes Have It! – A Cinematic Photography Experience

Presented by: Carpinteria Photography Club

When: Sunday, November 8, 2026 Doors: 3:00 p.m. Show: 4:00–6:00 p.m.

Where: The Alcazar Theatre, Carpinteria

Admission: $15 General Admission | 2 Tickets for $25. Purchase tickets HERE

Beneficiary: The Alcazar

MEDIA: Please save the date. Additional event information, photography opportunities and interview availability will be shared closer to the event.

Photography has never looked or sounded like this.

One night. One giant screen. 30 photographers. All new images. And an experience you won’t want to miss.