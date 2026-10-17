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Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received its 14th consecutive four-star rating from nonprofit evaluator Charity Navigator. The rating – Charity Navigator’s highest – indicates superior financial efficiency and transparency in Scholarship Foundation operations. The Foundation has now received 23 four-star ratings in 24 years.

The nation’s largest independent charity evaluator, Charity Navigator assesses organizations each year on the basis of financial health, governance, ethical practices, openness, and programmatic impact.

In January, the Scholarship Foundation received its eighth consecutive Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (formerly GuideStar), a leading nonprofit information service. The Platinum Seal is Candid’s highest level of recognition, signifying exceptional openness in reporting institutional finances and performance.

“A 14th consecutive four-star rating tells Santa Barbara County donors something important: Their gifts are managed with integrity and go where they’re intended, to local students,” said Foundation President and CEO Calen Ouellette. “Only about 2 percent of nonprofits earn even 10 in a row. When you give to the Scholarship Foundation, you can give with confidence.”

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $175 million to more than 66,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit http://www.sbscholarship.org.