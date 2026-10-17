Solvang, California’s Danish Village, Nominated for 2026 TZR (The Zoe Report) Readers’ Choice Award in “Best Christmas Towns” Contest Category

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October 14, 2026 – Solvang, CA – Solvang, California (http://www.SolvangUSA.com), the Santa Ynez Valley wine country town also known as “The Danish Capital of America,” has been nominated for the 2026 TZR (The Zoe Report) Readers’ Choice Awards in the category of “Best Christmas Towns.” The 2026 awards contest and online voting launched for the holiday-themed category on Wednesday, October 14, and are now live on TZR’s site: http://www.thezoereport.com/living/ the-zoe-report-readers-choice- awards-best-christmas-towns. Voting is open to the public and official contest rules may be found here (limit one vote per IP address and/or email address per day, per Contest List; voters must be 18+). Online voting runs through Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 11:59 AM EST. Winners will be announced on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Solvang, the Danish-settled, California Central Coast getaway spot with a resident population hovering around 6,000, has been nominated for similar “best of” awards in the past, including the 2025 ‘win’ as number one “Best Christmas Town in the U.S.” in the same TZR Readers’ Choice Awards category, being the only California town represented in last year’s ‘top ten.’ Solvang also received a 2024 awards nod when the city was named as the second “Best Christmas Town” in the Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards.

“We are always honored when Solvang is nominated as a ‘best Christmas town.’ It’s a reminder of why we do what we do, as a community, for our locals and visitors each holiday season. We don’t do subtle celebrations. We put our all into making memories through immersive experiences, set against the unique backdrop of this historical and Danish heritage-filled, California town that offers an alternative to European travel,” said Randy Murphy, Solvang City Manager. “And with the start of this year’s Solvang Julefest celebrations just over a month away, we can’t wait to show off Solvang at its most ‘Christmassy’ level.”

Solvang is in cheerful Christmas-season company in TZR’s “Best Christmas Towns” Readers’ Choice Awards contest category joining fellow, decked-out locations: Aspen, CO; Bethlehem, PA; Cape May, NJ; Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA; Franklin, TN; Jackson, WY; Kennebunkport, ME; Leavenworth, WA; Middleburg, VA; Newport, RI; Park City, UT; St. Augustine, FL; Telluride, CO; Vail, CO; and Woodstock, VT. Solvang and Carmel-by-the-Sea are the two California Central Coast destinations represented in the list of nominated locations.

The TZR Readers’ Choice Awards present up to 20 brands, services or product nominees in each Contest List, to be voted on by readers. The BDG Media editorial team identifies Nominees in each “Contest List” at a cadence determined by BDG Media and after a Contest List has been finalized, BDG Media publishes the Contest List and opens it to public voting. Voting commences for a period of 28 days for each voting period. BDG Media will announce the BDG Media Award winners in their respective categories within 10 days of the conclusion of the Voting Period, and BDG Media will then publish a list of winners. More information about the TZR Readers’ Choice Awards may be found here.

Solvang’s annual holiday celebration, Solvang Julefest (pronounced ‘Yoola-Fest’), takes place this year from November 27, 2026, through January 3, 2027, and incorporates daily activities and entertainment such as nightly, choreographed Light & Music Shows in Solvang Park; the annual Nisser Adventure (Christmas elves) scavenger hunt throughout downtown Solvang; outdoor Solvang Julefest Makers Markets; “Hygge, Holiday and Hans Christian Andersen” candlelit tours, family-forward daylight walking tours, and Solvang Trolley Christmas Light Tours; the ‘official’ Solvang Julefest Tree Lighting Ceremony and Julefest Parade; Santa meet-and-greets and photo ops; and, Solvang Julefest’s New Year’s Eve event, “Copenhagen Countdown.” Solvang Julefest’s unofficial close is the annual Solvang Christmas Tree Burn, usually held in early January as a ceremonial end to the celebration, and considered one of the largest fire safety demonstrations along the California Central Coast. The 2027 Solvang Christmas Tree Burn is scheduled for Friday, January 8 (weather permitting).

Dog-friendly and ideal for kids, Solvang, known for its Danish-American ambiance, architecture and design details, pastries and bakeries, and array of wine tasting options, also boasts dozens of unique boutiques, restaurants and gourmet food purveyors. Carefully-curated indie booksellers and high-end home goods suppliers mingle with fairy tale-like children’s stores and museum gift shops. Solvang’s foodie destinations offer everything from elevated street cuisine – like locally-sourced fish tacos on hand-made tortillas, and comforting ramen noodles – to European-style pretzels and sausages, to Italian standbys or iconic Danish dishes, to elevated new-Californian fare in the form of MICHELIN-honored menus. Solvang visitors sip small-batch, locally-roasted coffee, shop for exotic, hand-bottled spice blends, or enjoy Tiki cocktails and craft beer, all part of an indulgent and one-of-a-kind, year ‘round shopping and playing escape.

About the City of Solvang:

Referred to as “The Danish Capital of America,” the City of Solvang is located in the Santa Ynez Valley in Santa Barbara County, California. Founded by a group of Danish-Americans in 1911 and incorporated in 1985, Solvang offers a taste of Denmark in Southern California. Danish design and Old World charm fill Solvang’s numerous interior courtyards, cozy communal spaces, and open-air venues, where vacation itineraries for all unfold. The walkable village features plentiful free parking options for locals and visitors, and more than 20 lodging options for staycation-ers, weekenders and midweek travelers, from classic comfort to luxury-level. The Solvang Visitor Center, located at 1639 Copenhagen Drive, is open daily, 9:30 AM-5:30 PM (closed briefly for lunch). For more information, including travel itinerary ideas and inspiration for things to do, where to eat and drink, and places to stay, follow our adventures on Instagram (@SolvangUSA), Facebook (facebook.com/VisitSolvangUSA), and TikTok (@SolvangUSA).