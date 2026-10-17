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The City of Santa Barbara is conducting a special recruitment for the Rent Stabilization Board. If you’re an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas, and being a part of the City team, you are strongly encouraged to apply. The City is an equal opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization; this is an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community.

The Rent Stabilization Board consists of seven members, and at least four must be tenants of rental housing in the city, including one tenant who is 65 years of age or older.

Special Recruitment Application Deadline: December 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

Special Recruitment Applicant Interviews: The City Council will conduct applicant interviews at City Hall (735 Anacapa St.) on:

Tuesday, December 8, 2026

The City Council will make appointments to the Rent Stabilization Board on Tuesday, December 15, 2026.

Apply to the Board

Review Rent Stabilization Page