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SANTA BARBARA, CA — October 12, 2026 — The historic Arlington Theatre will host ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW: A TRIBUTE TO TIM CURRY on Sunday, October 18, 2026, in collaboration with Pacific Pride. Fans are invited to celebrate the cult classic with themed trivia, a costume contest hosted by @MissJaundiceJ, and a screening of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW.
WHAT ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW: A TRIBUTE TO TIM CURRY
WHEN Sunday, October 18, 2026
WHERE The Arlington Theatre | 1317 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
SCHEDULE
5:00 PM — Doors open
6:00 PM — Trivia
7:15–7:45 PM — Costume contest, hosted by @MissJaundiceJ
8:00 PM — Film screening
ADMISSION $20; plus a $1.79 booking fee when purchased online or through the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app
TICKETS MetroTheatres.com
INFO http://www.ArlingtonTheatreSB.com
ABOUT METROPOLITAN THEATRES
Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family-owned theatre circuit established in 1923, operates historic theatres and modern multiplexes in California and Colorado. Learn more at http://www.MetroTheatres.com.