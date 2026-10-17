Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA — October 12, 2026 — The historic Arlington Theatre will host ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW: A TRIBUTE TO TIM CURRY on Sunday, October 18, 2026, in collaboration with Pacific Pride. Fans are invited to celebrate the cult classic with themed trivia, a costume contest hosted by @MissJaundiceJ, and a screening of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW.

WHAT ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW: A TRIBUTE TO TIM CURRY

WHEN Sunday, October 18, 2026

WHERE The Arlington Theatre | 1317 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

SCHEDULE
5:00 PM — Doors open
6:00 PM — Trivia
7:15–7:45 PM — Costume contest, hosted by @MissJaundiceJ
8:00 PM — Film screening

ADMISSION $20; plus a $1.79 booking fee when purchased online or through the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app

TICKETS MetroTheatres.com

INFO http://www.ArlingtonTheatreSB.com

ABOUT METROPOLITAN THEATRES

Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family-owned theatre circuit established in 1923, operates historic theatres and modern multiplexes in California and Colorado. Learn more at http://www.MetroTheatres.com.

Sat Oct 17, 2026 | 21:56pm
https://www.independent.com/2026/10/17/the-arlington-theatre-to-host-rocky-horror-picture-show-a-tribute-to-tim-curry/

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.