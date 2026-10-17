Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family-owned theatre circuit established in 1923, operates historic theatres and modern multiplexes in California and Colorado. Learn more at http://www.MetroTheatres.com .

ADMISSION $20; plus a $1.79 booking fee when purchased online or through the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app

SANTA BARBARA, CA — October 12, 2026 — The historic Arlington Theatre will host ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW: A TRIBUTE TO TIM CURRY on Sunday, October 18, 2026, in collaboration with Pacific Pride. Fans are invited to celebrate the cult classic with themed trivia, a costume contest hosted by @MissJaundiceJ, and a screening of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW.

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