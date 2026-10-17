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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to enjoy a week of exciting events downtown, from The Muse’s groundbreaking and reception and Cali-Forno Pizzeria’s 5th anniversary celebration to the Upcycle Couture Fashion Show, live music, comedy, and cultural festivities, including the 17th Annual Asian American Neighborhood Festival.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here.

Featured Events:

The Muse Groundbreaking & Reception at 901 State Street (Thursday, October 15, 5:00 PM)

(Thursday, October 15, 5:00 PM) Orchids 101: with James Livingston at SuperMoss (Thursday, October 15, 5:00 PM)

(Thursday, October 15, 5:00 PM) Prof Slam 2026 at M.Special (Thursday, October 15, 6:30 PM)

(Thursday, October 15, 6:30 PM) 5th Anniversary Celebration at Cali-Forno Pizzeria (Friday, October 16, 5:00 PM)

(Friday, October 16, 5:00 PM) Upcycle Couture Fashion Show at the Community Arts Workshop (Friday, October 16, 7:00 PM)

(Friday, October 16, 7:00 PM) Best of LA Stand-Up Comedy at the Center Stage Theater (Friday, October 16, 8:00 PM)

(Friday, October 16, 8:00 PM) The Tribe Performs “Orchestrated Tribute to The Beatles” at the Arlington Theatre (Saturday, October 17, 8:00 PM)

(Saturday, October 17, 8:00 PM) Paws & Pilates at De La Guerra Plaza (Sunday, October 18, 10:00 AM)

17th Annual Asian American Neighborhood Festival at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park (Sunday, October 18, 11:00 AM )

(Sunday, October 18, 11:00 AM Teflon Comedy at SOhO (Wednesday, October 21, 7:30 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Help Light Up Downtown with Unite to Light: Local businesses are invited to become Community Partners for The Power of Possibility, happening Thursday, November 5, at 5:00 PM at San Marcos Courtyard. Display a provided solar lantern and window sign throughout October and November to help spread the light! Contact Anna at events@unitetolight.org to learn more or sign up.

Local businesses are invited to become Community Partners for The Power of Possibility, happening Thursday, November 5, at 5:00 PM at San Marcos Courtyard. Display a provided solar lantern and window sign throughout October and November to help spread the light! Contact Anna at events@unitetolight.org to learn more or sign up. Save the Date – DSBIA Annual Meeting: Join the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association on Thursday, October 22, at 3:30 PM for our 2026 Annual Meeting and Board Elections as we celebrate our first year of district operations.

Join the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association on Thursday, October 22, at 3:30 PM for our 2026 Annual Meeting and Board Elections as we celebrate our first year of district operations. ARTOBER: Celebrate the downtown arts scene all month long in October through a special collaborative campaign presented by DSBIA and VOICE Magazine, showcasing local galleries, performance venues, and cultural hubs.

Celebrate the downtown arts scene all month long in October through a special collaborative campaign presented by DSBIA and VOICE Magazine, showcasing local galleries, performance venues, and cultural hubs. Pianos on State (September 29-October 19): This fall, State Street once again transforms into an open-air gallery and stage as Pianos on State celebrates its 17th year. The community is invited to experience this beloved interactive public art and music installation, where painted pianos become canvases for both visual art and spontaneous performance.

(September 29-October 19): This fall, State Street once again transforms into an open-air gallery and stage as Pianos on State celebrates its 17th year. The community is invited to experience this beloved interactive public art and music installation, where painted pianos become canvases for both visual art and spontaneous performance. Outdoor Spooky Movie Nights: Head to the rooftop of the South Side parking garage at Paseo Nuevo every Friday in October at 7:00 PM for free, open-air Halloween-season film screenings.

Head to the rooftop of the South Side parking garage at Paseo Nuevo every Friday in October at 7:00 PM for free, open-air Halloween-season film screenings. Downtown Kickin’ Country Line Dancing: Enjoy free weekly country line dancing lessons with Christy Grant in front of Best BBQ and Apna Indian Kitchen (716 State St.) every Wednesday in October at 6:00 PM, followed by open social dancing.

Enjoy free weekly country line dancing lessons with Christy Grant in front of Best BBQ and Apna Indian Kitchen (716 State St.) every Wednesday in October at 6:00 PM, followed by open social dancing. Santa Barbara Vegan Chef Challenge (October 1-31): Sample creative plant-based dishes and vote on your favorites at participating restaurants throughout downtown and beyond.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here.

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.

