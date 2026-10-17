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GOLETA, CA, October 9, 2026 – If your garden has started to look a little tired after a long summer, don’t put away the gardening gloves just yet. Winter can be a surprisingly productive time in the garden — especially here in Goleta. Local gardeners are invited to learn how to make the most of the cooler months during “Planting a Winter Garden”, a free community workshop on Sunday, October 25 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). This workshop is free and open to the public. Registration is required, and space is limited.

Whether your garden is already flourishing, you’re hoping to grow your first vegetables, or you’ve managed to keep one stubborn houseplant alive, this workshop offers practical, easy-to-follow guidance for gardeners of all experience levels.

So, What Can You Grow in Winter? Quite a Bit.

Here’s what you’ll discover:

What Grows Best in Winter — Discover cold-hardy vegetables, herbs, and flowers that flourish even as temperatures drop.

— Discover cold-hardy vegetables, herbs, and flowers that flourish even as temperatures drop. How to Prepare and Plant — Step-by-step guidance on soil preparation, timing, spacing, and planting techniques for a successful winter garden.

— Step-by-step guidance on soil preparation, timing, spacing, and planting techniques for a successful winter garden. Tips for Mild-Winter Success — Practical strategies for keeping your garden productive all season — because “winter” in Santa Barbara County doesn’t exactly mean snow boots and frozen ground.

Most importantly, attendees will leave with the knowledge and confidence to start their own winter garden, plus tips tailored to our local growing conditions.

Before you declare your garden closed for the season, come find out what you can grow next.

Reserve your spot here.

Bring your questions and your curiosity. Your winter garden is waiting.

The two-hour session continues an ongoing partnership between the City of Goleta and UC Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County, bringing free, expert-led gardening education to the Goleta community.