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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA — Skyrocketing grocery costs, high living expenses, and changes to CalFresh benefits have hit families hard across Santa Barbara County.To help ease the financial burden for families, Unity Shoppe launched the “Give Food. Give Hope. Give $1 Million.” food security campaign. It’s a community-wide fundraising initiative to raise $1 million by the end of the year, to purchase essential food, nutritious protein, and support vulnerable seniors and families.

Several events will help achieve the $1 Million goal. Kenny Loggins, Brad Paisley, and Michael McDonald are scheduled to perform at the Voices for Unity benefit concert November 24th at the Granada Theatre. Also, it’s the 40th anniversary of the Unity Shoppe’s annual telethon on December 11th. The three-hour live telethon fundraiser airs on NewsChannel 3 and Channel 12 from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Together, these events will bring community members, local leaders, supporters and special guests together to raise funds and awareness for food security. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now at unityshoppe.org/sponsor. Donations can also be made online or mailed to Unity Shoppe at 1209 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

Right now, Unity Shoppe serves more than 61,000 residents in Santa Barbara County providing food, clothing, toys, and basic necessities. More than 1 million pounds of food a year is distributed to residents in need at the Unity Shoppe’s free grocery store. Also, in December children receive toys and gifts from the Unity Shoppe’s Toy Store.

Community members can participate by:

Making a financial contribution to the $1 million campaign.

Donating nutritious, shelf-stable and other needed food items.

Organizing a food drive at a workplace, school, business or community organization.

Sponsoring Unity Shoppe fundraising events or establishing a matching gift.

Donating new, unwrapped toys through Toys for Tots to support children and especially teens during the holiday season.

The campaign already gained momentum from Unity Shoppe’s Second Annual Kenny Loggins Charity Pickleball Tournament, held September 11–13. More than 400 plus players participated and together with sponsors the event raised more than $120,000.

Unity Shoppe partners with KSBY for Season of Hope inviting individuals, families, schools, businesses and community organizations to organize food drives, donate groceries, make financial contributions and help ensure local families have access to essential resources during the holiday season.

The holiday initiative also provides an opportunity to bring joy to children and teenagers. Community members can support Marine Toys for Tots by donating new, unwrapped toys for children, especially teens, helping make the holidays brighter for families facing financial hardship.

“Food insecurity is not always visible, but it is affecting our neighbors every day,” said Angela Miller-Bevan, Unity Shoppe’s Executive Director/CEO. “We believe no one in our community should have to choose between putting food on the table and paying for rent or other necessities. With this campaign, we are inviting all of Santa Barbara County to be part of the solution.”

The need for food assistance remains significant. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, 66,968 people in Santa Barbara County were living in poverty in 2024. Feeding America’s published 2023 estimates also identified approximately 59,340 county residents experiencing food insecurity, representing 13.4% of the population.

Meanwhile, the cost of putting food on the table continues to increase. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that grocery prices increased 2.2% over the 12 months ending in August 2026. Also, California’s CalFresh program is implementing federal policy changes that reduce food benefits for some recipients, expand work and community engagement requirements for certain adults, and restrict eligibility for some lawfully present immigrants. California officials have estimated that 737,000 CalFresh recipients could lose benefits under the changes.

Unity Shoppe’s campaign comes during October’s national Tackling Hunger Month and World Food Day on October 16th. For Unity Shoppe, these observances are a reminder that the fight against hunger begins in our own neighborhoods. Every food donation, financial contribution, business partnership and volunteer hour can help make a tangible difference for local families.

To learn more about Unity Shoppe, support the campaign, or explore ways to participate, visit unityshoppe.org/sponsor

About Unity Shoppe

Unity Shoppe is dedicated to providing residents impacted by temporary conditions of poverty, natural disaster or health crisis with resources, including groceries, clothing, and other essentials, that reinforce human dignity and encourage self-sufficiency and independence.