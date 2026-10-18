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VENTURA, SANTA BARBARA, SAN LUIS OBISPO, October 14, 2026 — The American Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter is pleased to announce John Marquez as its new Executive Director. John brings more than 25 years of community and business leadership experience to the role and will oversee Red Cross operations and mission delivery across Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Prior to joining the Red Cross, John served for more than seven years as Executive Director of the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce and most recently as Interim CEO of the Moorpark Chamber of Commerce. Throughout his career, he has built strong partnerships among local government, business and nonprofit leaders while leading fundraising and sponsorship efforts that strengthened and supported the local business community.

With a deep commitment to service and community engagement, John is well-positioned to advance the Red Cross mission throughout the Pacific Coast Chapter. His extensive experience bringing diverse stakeholders together and fostering collaboration will help strengthen disaster preparedness, volunteer engagement and community resilience across the region.

“I am honored to join the American Red Cross and serve the communities of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties,” said John Marquez. “The Red Cross has a remarkable legacy of helping people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies. I look forward to working alongside our volunteers, donors, partners and staff to expand our impact and ensure we are meeting the evolving needs of our communities.”

John’s dedication to service extends beyond his professional roles. He has served on the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clara Valley since 2021 and became Board President in 2025. He is also a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Paula and serves on the Santa Paula Measure T Sales Tax Oversight Committee.

As Executive Director, John will focus on strengthening community partnerships, supporting volunteer and donor engagement, and enhancing the chapter’s ability to deliver critical Red Cross services across the Pacific Coast region.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRoja Americana.org, or follow us on social media.