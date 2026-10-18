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COASTAL CALIFORNIA – With forecasts predicting a strong El Niño weather pattern this winter season, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Coastal Division is urging residents to take proactive measures to prepare for heavy rainfall, potential coastal flooding, and hazardous roadway conditions.

“With El Niño bringing severe weather our way, keeping our coastal communities safe is our highest priority,” said Mike Alvarez, Chief of the CHP Coastal Division. “Preparation starts today, both at home and on the road. These storms can create sudden, dangerous driving conditions, so we’re asking everyone to stay alert and slow down, so we all make it home safely.”

The CHP Coastal Division will be actively monitoring highway conditions and collaborating with allied local agencies and Caltrans to respond to weather-related incidents. To ensure safety on the roads, the CHP recommends the following wet-weather driving tips:

Reduce Your Speed: Posted speed limits are designed for ideal, dry conditions. Reduce your speed significantly when roads are wet to maintain control of your vehicle.

Posted speed limits are designed for ideal, dry conditions. Reduce your speed significantly when roads are wet to maintain control of your vehicle. Increase Following Distance: Stopping distances increase drastically on wet pavement. Leave extra space between your vehicle and the one ahead of you to provide ample time to react and stop.

Stopping distances increase drastically on wet pavement. Leave extra space between your vehicle and the one ahead of you to provide ample time to react and stop. Inspect Your Vehicle: Before the heavy rains begin, ensure your tires have adequate tread and are properly inflated. Replace worn windshield wipers and check that all vehicle lights are functioning.

Before the heavy rains begin, ensure your tires have adequate tread and are properly inflated. Replace worn windshield wipers and check that all vehicle lights are functioning. Turn on Your Headlights: California law requires drivers to have their headlights turned on whenever windshield wipers are in continuous use. This helps you see the road and helps other drivers see you.

California law requires drivers to have their headlights turned on whenever windshield wipers are in continuous use. This helps you see the road and helps other drivers see you. Avoid Sudden Movements: Accelerate and brake gently. Abrupt steering or hard braking can cause your vehicle to hydroplane and lose contact with the road surface. If you do begin to hydroplane, ease off the accelerator and steer in the direction you want the vehicle to go.

Accelerate and brake gently. Abrupt steering or hard braking can cause your vehicle to hydroplane and lose contact with the road surface. If you do begin to hydroplane, ease off the accelerator and steer in the direction you want the vehicle to go. Beware of Standing Water: Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. It only takes a few inches of flowing water to sweep a vehicle away. If you encounter a flooded road, remember: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Motorists are encouraged to stay informed by monitoring weather alerts and following local CHP X platforms for real-time traffic updates and road closure information.

The CHP Coastal Division protects coastal communities along 325 miles of roadway,from Santa Cruz County to Ventura County. Click Find an Office to find the CHP office closest to you. Follow your local CHP office on X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.