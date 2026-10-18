We need council members with that invaluable life experience. We need them now!

Cevin Cathell has stepped up to run for City Council in the 5th District. Cevin’s only agenda is to start helping immediately with our myriad problems and does not consider the position as a stepping stone to a future in politics.

Cevin knows how to listen, problem solve, and make thoughtful decisions. Ask anyone who has worked with her. Her background displays a successful career managing budgets, schedules, and human resources all with flexibility and skill.

We had a business downtown for over a decade, and we understand the problems first hand with regard to our beloved State Street and its future. We worry about our friends who rent and about those who have no home. As a 4th generation family in Santa Barbara, we have seen city politicians come and go. There were indeed standouts who knew how to work with people, gather the information needed, and do a great job.

Cevin will fit in with this legacy.

Wisdom, experience, smarts, kindness, people skills, 25 years of civic involvement in our fair city, she brings these to the table.

Please vote for Cevin Cathell for Council in the 5th District.