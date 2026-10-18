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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara’s six-month Sidewalk Vending Pilot Program, which ran from April to October 2026, has delivered measurable progress in protecting public health, improving roadway safety, and supporting the permitted vendors and restaurants that follow the rules.

The pilot launched after the Board of Supervisors adopted a Sidewalk Vending Ordinance on March 3, 2026, in response to growing public health and safety concerns from unpermitted food vending in the unincorporated county, including foodborne illness risks, unsanitary conditions, and obstructed sidewalks and roadways.

Led by the County Health Department’s Environmental Health Services (EHS), an interdepartmental team of Environmental Health Services, Public Works, and Sheriff’s Office staff held outreach events in the unincorporated Santa Maria area and the Santa Ynez Valley, visiting locations where unpermitted vendors were known to operate. Through these events, the County:

Removed 1,156 pounds of contaminated food , discarded voluntarily or impounded

, discarded voluntarily or impounded Impounded 13 sets of cooking equipment

Issued 13 Notices of Violation

The County also partnered with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to address safety hazards from roadside vending along State Routes 154 and 246. CHP’s social media outreach, warnings, and lawful orders to vendors, backed by the possibility of enforcement, led to strong voluntary compliance. In June and July, CHP issued 66 warnings and citations, and vendors relocated or stopped operating.

Since July, Environmental Health Services has seen very few unpermitted roadside vendors in unincorporated areas.

“Collaboration with the California Highway Patrol is essential to protecting public health and ensuring safe conditions along our roadways,” says Jason Johnston, Environmental Health Services Director. “Their consistent engagement and leadership in the field strengthen our ability to uphold health and safety standards across the county. We value this partnership and the shared commitment to keeping our communities safe.”

To complement enforcement, the County launched a bilingual (English/Spanish) public awareness campaign to help residents recognize permitted vendors and to guide vendors toward compliance. The campaign included a Safe Sidewalk Vending webpage with a vending guide and agency contacts, a bilingual brochure for vendors and community partners, and monthly newsletters sent to 39,000 recipients. Its public service announcement, “Before You Take a Bite, Take a Look,” urged residents to check for a valid health permit and became one of the County’s top-performing social media posts, with more than 72,000 views and 250 shares.

While the pilot is complete, the work will continue. Environmental Health Services will continue responding to community complaints about unpermitted vendors as part of its regular operations.

How to Spot a Safe Vendor

Look for a valid County health permit displayed by the vendor. Under the County’s ordinance, approved sidewalk food vendors may sell low-risk, preapproved items such as fruit and other prepackaged or simple foods from small carts or stands on paved sidewalks. Large pop-up setups, open-flame cooking, raw meat or other high-risk foods, and vending in streets, roadways, medians, or bike lanes are not permitted.

How to Report Unlawful Vending

Residents who see unpermitted food vending can report it to Environmental Health Services:

Santa Barbara office: 805-681-4900

805-681-4900 Santa Maria office: 805-346-8460

805-346-8460 Online: County reporting form at https://bit.ly/ComplaintEHS

Please include the location, date and time, and a description of the operation when reporting. Vendors seeking to operate legally can find permitting information on the County’s Safe Sidewalk Vending webpage or at https://www.countyofsb.org/ch- environmental-health.

Safe Sidewalk Vending Information and Guide: Safe Sidewalk Vending Information | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website